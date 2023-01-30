Open House: What should be done to upgrade the standard of education in Ludhiana district schools?

Introduce analytical learning in schools

It is disheartening to note that educational standards in government schools of the district are deplorable. We must recognise that education is the foundation of a child’s well-being in future. It is the only way to achieve the desired social changes and upliftment in society, as it allows a child to become an empowered and productive citizen. Only a well-educated child can help the country in nation-building and economic development. This necessitates raising school education standards by implementing analytical learning and transforming the education system to meet the aspirations of the next generation.

Novin Christopher

Holistic education should be ensured

Teachers play a critical role in ensuring that pupils receive the necessary lessons that keep their brains engaged in the pursuit of knowledge. A student’s preference for attending a particular course might even be impacted by his teacher and his/her teaching quality. The task of enhancing the quality of education being imparted in schools can be accomplished by educating instructors and supporting them with new teaching aid, resources and techniques, such as smart classrooms and digital content. It must also be ensured that teachers take pleasure in their employment and make learning fun. Extracurricular activities should be encouraged to enable holistic education of students.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Govt schools lack basic infrastructure

The lack of infrastructure and basic facilities in government schools is responsible for lesser enrollments in these schools. The pathetic conditions at government schools discourage people from sending their wards for education to these institutes. It must be ensured that schools are equipped with proper infrastructure along with upgraded technologies like computers, projectors etc. Furthermore, schools should be maintained well in terms of hygiene as well, as this is also a factor which determines whether a parent will send their child to a school. Moreover, the government should also keep regular checks on the teaching staff and encourage teachers to take regular lectures.

Tanishka Pruthi

Promote co-curricular activities as well

A thin strength of students in the government schools of Ludhiana has been repeatedly reported in various surveys and reports conducted by NGOs and agencies. To improve and retain the strengths of students in schools, there is a dire need to improve infrastructure and the standards of teaching. Pedagogy must be based on activity learning. Proper training of teachers must be organised with the help of orientation courses. Authorities should also provide transport facility to students of inaccessible areas so that they continue with their learning despite logistical problems. Teaching must be effective, inclusive and based on practical lessons. A proper follow-up must be done if a student does not return to school after a particular age. Recreational activities and games should go hand in hand with formal learning.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Proactive steps need of the hour

All stakeholders of the teaching community should come together to share ideas, challenges and solutions as cross-functional learning to enhance connectivity and productivity of various schools. A teacher’s training is another key factor for improving education system as proper training ensures that teachers are updated with the changes of time. Assessment and evaluation tools, pedagogy skills, well-maintained infrastructure and co-curricular activities can go a long way in upgrading the education system.

Shruti Saggar

Employ Qualified, motivated teachers

The 2022 Annual Status of Education Report sheds light on learning outcomes in schools in the rural districts of India. The survey has been conducted every year since 2005. Its findings are a key source of information about children’s learning skills across the country. This year’s report has come after the Covid-induced lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. The report says that the infrastructure in rural schools is far below satisfactory levels, with 82 per cent schools requiring renovation. Books are not available and teacher absenteeism is also high. A large number of teachers are not willing to teach in rural areas. The government should act swiftly to improve the existing infrastructure of rural schools in the district. Qualified teachers should be made available in these schools. The students must be charged with a nominal tuition fee to avoid dropouts because of financial reasons of their families. Parents should also take part in the education of their children.

Sukhdev Sharma

Do not impose clerical duties on teachers

To upgrade the standard of education in government schools, proper technological infrastructure should be made available in these institutions. Only those teachers should be recruited who are familiar with latest technologies needed for proper teaching. Vacant posts of teachers should be filled on mission mode by the government. Yoga teachers should also be made available at government schools to ensure physical as well as mental development of kids. The main reason behind the poor standards of learning and enrollment in government schools is the imposition of clerical work, BLO work, election duty, census and other non-education work on teachers of government schools to facilitate better learning.

Adish Sood

Implement Delhi model of education

As per the findings of ‘ASER’ report 2022, the school education standard in Ludhiana district is only a bit better than the state average whereas enrollment figures of the district have been found to be less than the state average. The learning levels of children in rural Punjab have registered a substantial decline as compared to pre-Covid figures in 2018. This is a matter of grave concern as the primary goal of education is to prepare students for success in adult life and therefore, various initiatives should be put in place by the government to raise the standard of learning in government schools. Teachers should work towards improving curricular and extra-curricular education in schools and infrastructure should be made available according to modern standards. Cleanliness in toilets and classrooms should be ensured. Private tuitions must be discouraged and students should be taught best lessons during the school hours. Punjab Government should learn from the Delhi model of schools and implement their good principles in Punjab’s schools as well.

RS Sembhi

Appoint required number of teachers

Though the present government is making efforts to streamline the working of schools in the district, a lot still needs to be done in this direction. Concerted efforts are a must in order to increase enrolment in government schools. Consistent personal counselling of the kids and their parents is the need of the hour. Further the schools sans teachers are not more than mere buildings. It is the foremost duty of the government to depute required number of teachers so that they may work towards reducing the dropout rate and boost the morale of the students in a way that they start preferring school to home.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

Provide quality infra in schools

As per the Annual Status of Education Report-2022(ASER), the position of strength and level of education is very poor across the states. In Ludhiana, the position of students is very poor in government and private schools. Dropout rate is also alarming. To get rid of the poor education and poor strength, the government must frame such types of policies which motivate students and kids, both in urban and rural areas, to get enrolled in schools. Staff and infrastructure must be of high quality. To make teaching more effective, the educators teach students through games and other physical or mental activities. Playgrounds must be prepared in each school for games.

Farzana Khan

Ensure cleanliness in school washrooms

The annual ASER report has found the school education standard in dire straits and only a bit better than the state average in district. The report has highlighted poor standards of learning and enrolment in government schools in the state’s largest district. Several new schemes and initiatives have been put in place to raise the standard of the government schools. Children should be given good facilities in government schools, besides cleanliness around the educational institutes. There should be clean and separate washrooms for girls and boys in the schools. Children should get proper and clean mid-day meal ration provided by the government. Seeing the importance of English, children should be taught good manners.

Aditi Tiwari

Install CCTV cameras in institutions

Most schools compromise on quality by hiring teachers on low salaries. We need to improve teaching quality in schools by providing training. The infrastructure also should be upgraded. It should have a spacious classroom with furniture, smart boards, clean and hygienic toilets and a computer lab. There should be arrangement for generator in the school so that the children do not suffer in case of electricity failure. CCTV cameras should be mandatory in all schools. “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”is a proverb. It means that if a person does not take time off from work, they will become both bored and boring. To make learning fun, it should have extra-curricular activities like sports, annual function, weekly dance, music activities and cultural activities. It will help in building their personality.

Vidhya Rajpurohit

Create awareness on child education

The standards of government school education has always been low in India. The reason behind is pathetic condition of infrastructure and teaching aids. Parent- teacher associations must ensure utility of government funds and grants. Moreover, people from minorities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes must be provided facilities and scholarships for enrolment in schools. The NGOs must organise campaigns for making the public aware about the need and importance of schooling until the age of 14 which has been made compulsory in the Constitution. The authorities with the assistance of block-level officers survey in their areas and enrol left out children in schools.

Amarpreet Kaur

Fill vacant posts of teachers

Learning outcomes at school level are entirely dependent on the efforts put in by the teachers and the quality of instruction imparted. Needless to say that the solution lies in filling thousands of vacant posts in schools. Due efforts should be made to improve the lot of teacher education institutes to enable them to produce excellent teachers who can ignite the minds of students to think critically and logically. Huge amounts of money need to be spent on improving infrastructure in government schools. Tools of assessment and evaluation should be deployed judiciously and honestly so as to lend reliability to the scores obtained. Since education is the only means to take the people out of the quagmire of poverty, they should be educated to spurn the offers of freebies and coax the politicians to spend the funds on education instead of populist measures.

Ram Paul Chani

