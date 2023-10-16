Open House: What should be done to wean schoolchildren off junk food addiction?

Give kids variety of fruits, vegetables

A healthy diet can improve one’s health. However, the opposite (junk food) will produce concerning results because it lacks many of the essential nutrients our bodies and brain require. If you ask a child how many servings of fruits and vegetables he ate each day or how frequently he ate chips, burgers, candies, and fried food, the latter would be more frequent. In fact, if a child becomes addicted to a chronically unhealthy diet during his childhood, he is exposing himself to long-term health problems such as obesity, accompanying emotional and self-esteem issues, and chronic diseases later in life. Junk food shapes adolescent brains in ways that impair a child’s ability to think, learn, and remember, and may have a negative impact on impulsive behaviour. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the parents to feed their children with a variety of fruits and vegetables in order to keep them away from junk foods.

Novin Christopher

Young children’s access to unhealthy foods in school is an important concern due to the strong correlation between childhood overweight and obesity in adolescence and adulthood. File photo

Students should learn about balanced diet

Schools should conduct seminars on health and fitness of a minimum 10-15 minutes at least twice a week. They should teach about healthy lifestyle, diet, workout habits and knowledge of what comes under the category of healthy and unhealthy. Students need to understand about balanced diet in early childhood. In this way, the risk of obesity can be lowered.

Shine Rawal

Deal with junk food comprehensively

To tackle the problem of junk food consumption among schoolchildren, a comprehensive strategy is needed. First and foremost, it is essential to engage the parents by providing them with information on the advantages of healthy eating and encouraging them to pack nutritious meals for their kids. Secondly, within the classroom, students should receive education about the importance of making healthy food choices through interactive activities and workshops. Furthermore, schools can arrange cooking classes to equip students with practical skills for preparing wholesome meals at home. Through a collaborative effort involving parents, schools, and students, we can effectively address the issue of junk food and promote better dietary habits among school children.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Teach kids to stay fit, adopt active lifestyle

High blood pressure, insomnia, anxiety, stress are haunting the new generation. Lethargic lifestyle and over indulgence in junk food is the reason behind this problem. Awareness is the key to getting rid of this problem. Schools must strictly prohibit students from eating unhealthy food; even canteens should offer cleaner food options for everyone instead of just selling biscuits and chips. Sending labelled tiffins explaining the benefits of a healthy meal is a very good idea which can be done by the mother herself. Parents should be motivated to only cook balanced and wholesome meals at home. There’s no harm in indulging in your favourite meal once in a while but making it a lifestyle can be a menace for everyone. Obesity leads to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and in rare cases cancer too. It’s truly indispensable to teach our kids to stay fit by exercising regularly and following a good diet plan on everyday basis.

Ikjot Kaur

Obesity a major health concern

Obesity is a major health concern and is considered the fifth leading cause of death worldwide. Excess intake of junk food and increased stress levels has led to youngsters being at a high risk when it comes to kidney and cardiovascular diseases. The number of young patients having such diseases is on the rise in the city, courtesy the changed lifestyles. Busy lifestyles lead to more stress in offices as well as at homes, less mobility is leading to accumulation of fat in the body, as are unhealthy food habits. Junk and fat-rich food gets accumulated in the body, leading to blockage in blood vessels, causing hypertension, kidney and heart diseases, endocrine disorders, certain type of cancers and psychiatric disorders. Due to low nutritional value, junk food should be discouraged. Hence, awareness programmes should be included into the curriculum of all medical students and others as well. Go for a walk every morning and avoid fat-rich food. Avoid smoking and drinking. Exercise and practice yoga to decrease stress levels. Take as much water as possible. Go for a regular check-up.

RS Sembhi

Avoid keeping junk food at home

It is really a cause of worry that kids, especially school going children, are fond of junk food and are suffering from obesity. The prime responsibility lies with the parents to guide them about the ill effects of junk food. Special seminars must be conducted in schools and colleges to make students aware about the excess intake of junk food. Some documentaries must be shown to kids and students about over consumption of junk food. Parents must avoid keeping junk food in homes and they must also ration it. In school and colleges, the contractor of the canteen must be asked to keep junk food items as per the direction of school or college authorities.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Warn kids against bad effects of junk food

As per the surveys carried out by DMCH it is a very sorry state of affairs that our kids are becoming obese, due to over consumption of junk food. It is the responsibility of elders to warn youngsters regarding the ill effects of junk food. Children are the future of our nation, we must take care of their health. Parents must avoid giving extra money to their children to eat junk food. Purchasing of items like Maggi, pasta and other junk food must be checked . Local governments could issue advisories to owners of restaurants to restrict the use of unhealthy food, only then can we control the excessive consumption of junk food by schoolchildren.

Farzana Khan

Raising Awareness among kids is Key

There is hue and cry about junk food all around. ‘Junk food’ may be defined as foods containing only empty calories that provide no benefits to the body on consumption. These include items like Burgers, Pizzas and most cold drinks available in markets. Sweet lassi, mango chutney, golgappa paani etc contain high quantities of sugar to neutralize sourness and make them khatta-meetha. These calories along with taste enhancers add to stomach problems, obesity and other related problems.

Anandita Kansal

Elders should lead by example

Obesity and hypertension are rising quickly amongst children. Parents can play a key role in curbing these diseases. If family members create an environment where everyone consumes homemade food, children are bound to follow. Parents should warn their children about excessive consumption of junk food which can lead to critical diseases.

Sahleen kaur Maan

Prevention is better than cure

A survey conducted by DMCH Ludhiana in government and aided schools of the district, showed that that more than 14 percent schoolchildren are suffering from hypertension. Unhealthy eating habits coupled with sedentary lifestyle is making children obese , which is the main cause of hypertension and obesity. School managements should remove cold drinks and chips from menus. Shops selling junk food should be situated more than two hundred meters away from school premises and teachers must warn schoolchildren about the dangers of consuming junk food while emphasising on the benefits of an active lifestyle. Children should consume more fresh fruits. School managements can make games a compulsory activity. Parents must curb the time spent by their children on social media and gaming online. They must also engage with their children in outdoor games. If parents make healthy food choices at home children will too. Health authorities should screen schoolchildren annually and maintain records. All these measures have the potential to reduce the menace of hypertension among children in schools.

Sukhdev Sharma

Improve lifestyle of schoolchildren

The two surveys carried out in schools have shown that practice of consuming junk food coupled with a sedentary lifestyle is creating a health menace. While the sale of junk food cannot be stopped, youths must be made aware of the bad effects it has on their mind and body. An education program focusing on teaching children about the importance of a healthy diet and active lifestyle must be started in schools at the earliest. Children must not be allowed to remain idle for long durations, as the saying goes “Idle man’s brain is a devil’s workshop.” Those in the business of selling junk food must obtain proper license from authorities and must ensure that kids do not waste their parents’ hard-earned money

Gautam Dev

Organise educational programmes in schools

Schools must provide nutritious meals and promote physical activity. Sports and physical education should become a regular part of the curriculum. Parents must be educated about the importance of healthy eating habits and regular exercise by involving them in school health programmes. Children should be taught media literacy to help empower them to make better choices by being critical of advertisments. Stricter regulations on advertising of junk and policies to restrict the availability of unhealthy foods must be implemented. Community events promoting active lifestyles and healthy eating habits must be organised . Involving local healthcare providers and nutritionists to provide guidance and encourage children to participate in any physical activity is imperative. Physical activity should be a fun and regular part of the childrens routine. Screen time must be limited at all costs. Ensuring regular health check-ups for children to monitor their weight, blood pressure and overall health can help in early detection of diseases. Policymakers should develop and enforce policies that support healthy lifestyles in schools and communities. This can include school meal standards and urban planning that promotes physical activity.

Komalpreet Kaur