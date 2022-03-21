Open house: What should be priorities of the new ruling party

Implement model of good governance

Residents of Ludhiana have voted for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the hope that something good will come their way and many prevailing problems would be solved. The new government in the state has come to power with a promise to weed out corruption and implement a model of good governance. The people of the city, who voted for the AAP’s resounding victory, expect the new government to provide immediate relief on soaring electricity bills by reducing tariff of electricity and also provide quality health and educational services as promised by leaders of the party.

Novin Christopher

Focus on girls’ safety, education

The first and foremost action that needs to be taken by the AAP government is towards safety of girls and their education, which is the need of the hour. The girls should feel secure at any time of the day. Secondly, proper treatment of waste at various places should be done as heaps of garbage emanates foul smell and thousands of flies breed on the same. These also invite fatal diseases. The government should also expedite the construction work of the Halwara international airport.

Chaitya Markanda

Generate employment for youth

It is true that the responsibility of AAP legislators is as big as the mandate given to them by the public. The first and the foremost task for them is employment generation. The youth are unemployed and it is pushing them to drug addiction and other negative activities. The next step is improvement of healthcare facilities. People of the region have to shell out lakhs for their treatment in private hospitals. Hence, there is a need to check the functioning of government hospitals. There is a also a dire need to control corruption in government offices. Besides, there are a number of other issues which must be taken care of. The new dispensation will have to work day and night to fulfil the promises made by them.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Uplift education sector

There are many hopes from the new government in the state. There are many neglected areas such as lack of infrastructure, poor water and sanitation facility, lack of secondary and higher education, poverty and corruption. Main focus must be on the uplift of the education sector. Educated person can remove all roadblocks which are encountered by society. Free education must be provided to all sections of society. There must be equal employment opportunities for one and all. Selection criteria must be transparent so that only deserving candidates can get the best.

Ritu Priya

Provide jobs to youngsters

We have expectations from the AAP government in the form of health facilities and the best education system along with good infrastructure in the form of good roads and uninterrupted power supply. Each ward must have one clinic for looking after patients in case of any emergency. The old education system must be replaced with a new course curriculum as per needs of the market. We expect from the AAP government that focus must be on employment opportunities so that the youth may not immigrate to other countries.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Check drug menace, corruption

Besides achieving a massive electoral success in the state, AAP has put up a stellar show in Ludhiana district too, winning 13 out of the 14 Assembly seats. For the party, it won’t be a smooth sailing as with empty coffers and high debt, it will be an uphill task for the new government to fulfil its tall pre-poll promises. However, besides looking after the day-to-day affairs of their respective constituencies, new MLAs should make all efforts to put an end to the drug menace, liquor smuggling, illegal mining, etc. Services should be provided to citizens at their doorsteps. The MLAs should work towards cleaning the corrupt system wholeheartedly. A PGIMER-like health facility should be established in Ludhiana. Violence and hooliganism prevailing in some places in the district should be controlled to create a peaceful environment. A lot of efforts are needed for solving main problems of the city such as congestion, parking, security, sewerage, broken roads and education. Proper infrastructure should be provided for the development of the industry and trade which is necessary to create job opportunities in the district.

RS Sembhi

Special privileges for I-T payers needed

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scripting a history by winning 13 of the total 14 Assembly seats in Ludhiana district, expectations of public have also gone high. Employment for jobless people, 24-hour electricity supply at low rate, special privileges for income tax payers, special green areas are among expectations of the people from the new government. The newly elected government should increase facilities at gaushalas by providing more funds to them.

Adish Sood

Focus on health, education

Citizens of Ludhiana in particular and others in general expect from the AAP government that the main focus should be on three core sectors which are education, health and employment. Those who are in dire need of medical help should be treated at nominal charges and treatment should be free for those who can’t afford it. More stress should be on generation of employment opportunities. Revamp of the education system is the need of the hour.

Farzana Khan

Eliminate corruption in govt offices

It is heartening that Bhagwant Mann has taken over the reins of the state but only the time will tell how far he succeeds in making Punjabis happy and the state prosperous. People’s expectations are really astounding. His team will have to be pragmatic as well as prudent. The state needs a meticulously prepared road map and not a hastily scrawled strategy with easy or volatile gains. The overall healthcare, functioning of civil hospitals and education in government schools need urgent revamp. He should aim at eliminating red tapism and corruption from all offices.

Dr Sunil Chopra

Clean, responsible govt need of hour

Elected legislatures should come out in the field and monitor ongoing development projects. They should see those who are responsible for encroachments and illegal construction activities and drug abuse should be booked, not innocent ones. Providing a clean environment and addressing the deteriorating law and order situation should be priority areas. A clean, responsible and responsive government and administration is the need of the hour.

Ashwani Kumar Malhotra

Fulfil pre-poll promises

With a thumping majority of AAP in the recent elections in the Ludhiana district, the first and foremost public expectation is that AAP must fullfil four to five major promises made by it before the elections. It is hoped that with the constraints of availability of funds in the state, the new government should achieve the goals within a reasonable time frame without much delay lest the public become impatient and feel frustrated with the party on this account alone. The party must also take steps on other important issues being commonly talked about and discussed pertaining to the welfare of residents in the district.

Gautam Dev

Work for welfare of people

In Ludhiana district, 13 of the 14 seats were won by the ruling AAP during the recently held Assembly elections. But all seats in the city won by AAP. It has put more responsibility on the present government. Hence, the government has to work proactively for the welfare of residents. The Municipal Corporation should develop parking areas in or around Ludhiana town. There should be a proper management of vehicular traffic, Development projects should be completed on time, people should get corruption-freed administrative services, fill vacancies in all government departments, provide quality education to people, encourage and change attitude of all employees and scrap contractual policy of recruitment so that all employees can work wholeheartedly. Health is a big major issue. Affordable model of treatment should be made available in the district.

Sukhdev Sharma

QUESTION

Ludhiana elected 13 of the total 14 MLAs from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls but it was not given any representation in the council of ministers, headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. How will it impact the industrial capital of Punjab?

