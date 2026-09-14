Open house: What should the authorities do to prevent accidents from low-hanging wires?

Leaning pole poses safety hazard

A dangerously leaning electricity pole in Civil Lines has become a major safety hazard for residents, pedestrians and motorists. As visible in the photograph, the pole is heavily tilted, placing excessive strain on the overhead power lines connected to it. Several wires are hanging dangerously low, increasing the risk of accidental contact for passing vehicles and people using the roadside. The situation could become even more dangerous during heavy rain, strong winds or storms, when the weakened pole may collapse and disrupt electricity supply in the area. More importantly, a snapped wire or fallen pole could cause serious injuries or even claim lives. Despite written complaints, PSPCL authorities have failed to attend to the site or rectify the problem. The damaged pole should be straightened or replaced immediately, while the sagging wires must be properly secured and tightened without further delay. Prompt action is essential to prevent an avoidable accident and ensure public safety.

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Novin Christopher

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Urgent action needed on wires

I am writing to draw your attention to the issue raised in the Ludhiana edition of The Tribune regarding the serious hazards posed by exposed, low-lying and dangling electrical and cable wires across Ludhiana. Despite substantial expenditure on maintenance, poor oversight of contractors has left many streetlights non-functional and live wires exposed, creating dangerous conditions, particularly during the monsoon season. To address these safety concerns and improve infrastructure, I urge the Corporation to consider transitioning all electrical and cable wires underground in a phased, ward-wise manner to reduce accidents and prevent power theft. Contract terms should be strictly enforced, with contractors held accountable for neglected maintenance and penalised for non-compliance, including the revocation of licences for non-compliant cable operators. The Corporation should also establish ward-level monitoring cells and empower local councillors to track electrical issues and coordinate repairs directly with the electricity department. Immediate steps should be taken to relocate hazardous poles positioned in the middle of roads, cover exposed wire joints and secure low-hanging cables. Urgent inspections and repairs should also be prioritised in congested localities during the monsoon to prevent electrocution risks. Ensuring public safety requires proactive measures and strict oversight. The residents of Ludhiana stand ready to support the authorities in these efforts to build a safer, well-maintained city.

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Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Exposed wires pose safety threat

Despite repeated requests and complaints from Ludhiana residents, the danger posed by dangling and exposed electric wires remains unresolved. With the monsoon season underway, these uncovered live wires on street poles, especially in congested areas, present a severe safety hazard. To prevent serious accidents, I urge the authorities to take immediate action to repair and cover all exposed wire joints, relocate low-lying wires and poles currently obstructing roads and passages, and transition electricity wires underground. Cable operators should also be directed to move their lines underground or face licence termination. Residents are ready to support the authorities in these maintenance efforts, but prompt intervention is urgently needed to ensure public safety.

Farzana Khan

Public safety must come first

Dangling electricity wires across cities have become a serious threat to public safety. Loose and damaged wires hanging over roads, markets and residential areas can cause electric shocks, short circuits and fires. The danger becomes greater during heavy rain and storms. Public safety must always take precedence over administrative delays. Citizens should not have to wait for repeated inspections, paperwork or departmental approvals when an immediate hazard is visible. Electricity authorities must establish a time-bound system for reporting, inspecting and removing dangerous wires. Stricter accountability is also necessary. Officials and agencies responsible for maintenance should be required to respond promptly to complaints and regularly inspect vulnerable areas. Negligence should invite appropriate action. Safer wiring, proper maintenance and better coordination between civic bodies and electricity departments can further reduce risks. Modern cities need reliable infrastructure as well as effective administration. No procedure should be more important than human safety. Timely action can prevent accidents, save lives and build public trust.

Ajit Singh

Address Hanging Wires Without Delay

Along with administrative tasks, complete attention must also be given to public safety. Whether in a village or a city, such negligence should not occur in the first place. If any such negligence is committed by officials, the administration must ensure strict accountability so that such mistakes are not repeated in the future. However, if there is ever a risk of electric shock or fire from hanging power lines, the administration should immediately take steps to protect public safety and ensure that people remain safe from such incidents, electric shocks and fire hazards.

Arshleen Kaur

Remove wires Before They Endanger Lives

The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to life and personal safety. Administrative procedures may take time, but safety cannot be put on hold because of bureaucratic delays. A safer city requires action, accountability and coordination. Authorities must act before the hazard of dangling electricity wires becomes an accident. Weak coordination among departments often allows such hazards to remain unattended until they become serious threats. Timely action, clear accountability and better coordination can prevent accidents, ensuring that public safety remains the administration's foremost responsibility. Regular inspections and protection measures are essential to identify dangerous hazards. Departments must work together and fix responsibility for delays. Public safety should never wait for paperwork. Act before the sparks put safety at risk, strengthen the system and remove hazardous wiring structures before they become potential life-takers.

Khushdeep Kaur

Tackle dangerous cable networks

There can be no two opinions that dangling electric wires with unprotected joints pose a great danger to citizens living nearby and those passing by them. The problem is complicated by the web of cables belonging to private telecom companies. Often, these cables add to the burden on electric wires, as boosters are seen hanging in mid-air. The companies do not bother to check whether these are hung securely, and defunct ones are not removed. In addition to correcting the dangling power cables, these working and defunct cables belonging to telecom companies also need to be taken care of. A special task force needs to be set up for this purpose, whose manpower should not be diverted to other purposes. At the same time, civic bodies should have a section dealing with telecom companies and their cables.

Ravinder Mittal

Need to Act before lives are lost

Dangling electricity wires have become very common nowadays. However, this is not a small matter. If wires continue to hang like this, many people have already been electrocuted, and more could face the same danger. Currently, work moves very slowly in government offices. Officials should prioritise starting field work even before completing the bureaucratic paperwork so that lives can be saved. As the saying goes, 'Life is the greatest wealth' - if we are at risk of being harmed by electric shocks, what is the value of all the services and efforts if they cannot protect us? After all, protecting human life is paramount in a free nation. The government should also hold officials accountable when unnecessary delays occur. At the same time, officers who work sincerely and take quick action should be appreciated and encouraged.

Harleen Kaur

Accountability cannot wait anymore

In every street across the city, electricity wires hang loose like death traps. We have all seen them - tangled, low-hanging and sparking during rain. A child, a rickshaw-puller, anyone can be a victim. Yet files keep moving, but wires do not. Why does it always take a death or a fire for the department to act? Public safety is not a formality; it is a duty. There should be a fixed deadline for complaint redressal and strict action against officials who ignore it. A monthly safety audit of all wards must be made mandatory, and its report made public. We do not need new assurances; we need accountability.

Nimran Kaur

Timely action can save lives

Electricity is essential in our daily lives, but damaged and hanging electrical wires can be very dangerous. They may cause electric shocks, short circuits, fires, injuries and loss of life. The safety of the public should always come before administrative delays. Government departments or electricity boards must repair unsafe wires quickly. Delays due to staff shortages or poor coordination can put innocent lives at risk. Children, pedestrians and motorists are especially vulnerable. Regular inspections should be made compulsory, and citizens should have easy ways to report dangerous wires. Complaints must be resolved within a fixed time. Officials responsible for negligence should be held accountable. A responsible administration acts before accidents happen. Timely action can save thousands of lives, protect property and build public trust. Cities need quick action, strict responsibility and cooperation from citizens.

Simranjit Kaur Shergill

Safety Must Come Before Procedure

The dangling power lines above roads are extremely dangerous to human lives, making travel unsafe. The dangers persist because municipalities and power companies continue to blame each other, causing unnecessary delays. Human safety should come before any process, because no process can ever be more important than the safety of citizens. This would help prevent delays, and there should be mandatory enforcement of a 24-hour repair deadline, along with fines for officers who are careless. Moreover, establishing a common emergency helpline would speed up the process, while regular safety audits in markets would help prevent emergencies. Maintenance is key to ensuring that problems are addressed before disasters occur, and it also demonstrates that the city is being managed responsibly.

Simranjeet Kaur

Dangling wires pose serious risks

Public safety must always be the top priority for any local government, requiring immediate action without delay or negligence. Across our city, dangling electrical wires have become a severe hazard that demands swift intervention. These low-hanging, exposed cables pose constant risks of electrocution, sparks and sudden fire outbreaks, putting innocent lives and property in danger every day. The administration must immediately remove these hazardous overhead wires and replace them with safer, modern insulation systems. Leaving this issue unaddressed reflects a direct failure of duty. When citizens' lives are at risk, accountability cannot be delayed. Responsible officials and government bodies must be held strictly answerable for such oversight. Dangling wires are live hazards; they must be fixed before negligence turns into tragedy. It is high time the authorities stepped up, repaired the infrastructure and ensured a safe environment for all.

Vanshdeep Kaur

Timely Action Can Save Lives

Safety should never wait for a file to move from one desk to another. Dangling electricity wires across the city are a serious threat to public safety. They can cause electric shocks, fires and accidents, especially during bad weather. Therefore, public safety should always come before administrative delays. As a student, I believe that the authorities should treat public safety as their first responsibility. Whenever a dangerous wire is reported, the concerned department should inspect it quickly and take the necessary action. There should also be regular checks of electricity lines so that problems can be identified before they become accidents. However, citizens also have a role to play. They should report dangerous wires instead of ignoring them and should maintain a safe distance from them. Public safety is not something that can be postponed. Timely action by the administration can prevent accidents, protect lives and make our cities safer.

Harsharan Kaur

Tangled Wires Threaten city

With the ever-growing population of Ludhiana, problems are increasing, and one such serious concern is electricity-related hazards. Dangling wires and unsafe electrical connections have become a mockery of public safety, creating a looming threat to pedestrians and residents. It needs to be understood that a life lost can never be revived; therefore, serious steps must be taken to prevent electrocution and fire accidents. Electricity remains a boon for people, but when wires are left exposed and unattended, the dangers rapidly increase. The issue needs to be addressed not merely on paper, but by understanding the actual ground reality to prevent such situations in the future. PSPCL, the electricity board of Punjab, is doing a commendable job, but such issues must be highlighted to ensure accountability and timely action. Regular inspections, proper maintenance and prompt removal of hazardous wires can save lives. Prevention is always better than cure.

Sarabjot Singh

Immediate Action Can Prevent Accidents

Loose and tangled wires across the city have become a serious safety hazard, increasing the risk of electrocution, short circuits and fires. Despite complaints, administrative delays often leave these dangers unattended. Public safety must always take precedence over bureaucratic procedures. Authorities should immediately inspect, repair and remove dangerous wires. Strict accountability is also needed to ensure that the departments responsible for maintenance act promptly. Regular inspections, better coordination and a quick complaint-resolution system can help prevent accidents. Citizens should also be encouraged to report hazardous wires. Protecting lives must be the first priority, and no administrative delay should put public safety at risk.

Samreet Kaur

Regular Inspections Can Save Lives

Dangling electricity wires are very dangerous because they can cause electric shocks, fires and serious accidents. Authorities should take immediate action whenever such an incident is reported. Accountability is also needed in these types of incidents. Officers and contractors must be responsible for electrical services. Officers should have clear deadlines for inspecting and removing dangerous wires. Regular checks and quick action are very important, as they can help prevent accidents and protect people's lives.

Bakshish Singh Khalsa

Accountability needed over dangerous wires

Dangling electricity wires across city streets have become a severe safety hazard, sparking widespread fear of electrocution and devastating fire accidents. What should be routine utility maintenance has turned into a persistent threat to human lives. The core issue is bureaucratic apathy. When residents report hazardous, low-hanging cables, municipal corporations and electricity boards routinely trade blame. This administrative inertia creates lengthy delays, leaving dangerous live wires exposed in busy neighbourhoods. Public safety must take absolute precedence over administrative delays. A city's infrastructure should protect its citizens, not endanger them. Waiting for departmental approvals while lives are at risk is unacceptable. To resolve this crisis, stricter accountability is urgently required. Civic authorities must penalise negligent utility companies and implement a unified, rapid-response system for hazard removal. True accountability means fixing infrastructure dangers proactively before a preventable tragedy occurs.

Amritpal Kaur

Prioritise Safety Over Admn Procedures

Public safety concerns must take precedence over administrative delays. Dangling electricity wires across cities pose a serious risk of electrocution, fires, traffic accidents and damage to property. Authorities responsible for electricity distribution and civic maintenance should treat such hazards as urgent issues rather than allowing them to remain unresolved because of paperwork or coordination problems. Stricter accountability is necessary to ensure timely action. Clear responsibilities, fixed deadlines, regular inspections and penalties for negligence can help prevent dangerous situations from continuing. Citizens should also have accessible channels to report exposed or damaged wires and receive updates on the action taken.

Anmol Singh

Bureaucracy Has Failed Citizens

The bureaucracy has failed the citizens. Despite regular complaints, people are met with only empty promises, citing a lack of funds and staff shortages. Dangling electricity wires across the city are ticking time bombs, posing an immediate threat to human life. It is unacceptable that administrative delays and the passing of responsibility between departments continue to compromise public safety. Live wires lying in the streets turn into death traps, especially during the monsoon season. To solve this, a strict accountability framework must be implemented. Officials responsible for maintaining infrastructure should be held liable for any accident caused by their negligence. Public safety cannot wait for paperwork. The administration must prioritise immediate action over procedural delays before more innocent lives are lost.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Need to act Before Wires Cause Harm

Dangerous electric wires hanging across roads have become a serious problem in many areas. They can cause accidents and put people's lives at risk. In such situations, public safety should always be more important than administrative delays. The authorities should take quick action whenever such a danger is reported. There should also be stricter accountability so that the officials responsible for public safety do their work on time. At the same time, people should report unsafe wires to the concerned department instead of ignoring them. Regular checks and maintenance can also prevent such accidents. The government and citizens must work together to keep public places safe. Saving lives should always come first.

Gursimran Kaur Dasdhol

Action Needed to Remove Dangerous Wires

Dangling electricity wires in the city are a serious danger to public safety. They can cause electric shocks, fires and other accidents, especially during rain or strong winds. Therefore, public safety should always come before administrative delays. Government departments and electricity authorities must take quick action to repair or remove dangerous wires. Regular inspections should be carried out to identify such problems before they cause accidents. People should also be able to report dangerous wires easily, and the concerned authorities must respond quickly to these complaints. Strict accountability is also necessary. If an officer or department ignores a serious safety problem, they should be held responsible for their negligence. Proper maintenance and timely action can save lives and prevent damage to property. In conclusion, the government must give priority to public safety and ensure that all dangerous electricity wires are repaired or removed without unnecessary delay.

Mehakpreet Kaur

Authorities Must Prioritize Safety

Yes, public safety should always be given priority over administrative delays, especially when there is an immediate danger to people's lives. If electricity wires are spread across the city and create safety hazards, authorities should take immediate action instead of waiting for lengthy procedures. Administrative rules are necessary for proper functioning and accountability, but they should not cause delays in emergency situations. The government should establish response teams to deal with dangerous wires, damaged poles, sparks and other electrical hazards. Regular inspections should also be conducted to prevent accidents. Citizens should be encouraged to report such problems immediately. At the same time, officials responsible for public safety must be held accountable for negligence or unreasonable delays. Strict action should be taken when authorities fail to respond to complaints on time. Therefore, a balance between rules and urgent action is necessary. Protecting human life and public safety must remain the first priority.

Sehajpreet Kaur

Fix dangling wires within 24 hours

Dangling electricity wires have caused a sharp increase in fire accidents and electrocution. In every city, we are seeing electric wires dangling at public places. The government's present responsibility is to take care of citizens and their well-being. For any kind of accident, the blame for negligence is often placed on the shoulders of the linemen on duty. In their defence, they say bureaucratic delays prevent them from getting approval and materials on time. Sometimes, there is also a shortage of line staff, which is another reason for delayed repairs. Stricter accountability is needed to ensure the timely removal of such threats. The government should pass strict laws requiring dangling electricity wires to be fixed within 24 hours of a complaint. Apart from this, the electricity department needs to recruit more linemen to solve this issue.

Japneet Kaur

Action needed against electrical hazards

Dangling electricity wires across the city have become a serious safety hazard. It is the legal duty of the government electricity department to address the problem. Such wires can cause electrical accidents and the deaths of birds. Nobody is safe while crossing the affected areas. If administrative delays continue, the public should take legal steps. For instance, the electricity department could be made to pay a penalty for pending work. Citizens can also complain to the police about the department's failure to act. These officials work for the public, so if the public is not safe and healthy, what is the purpose of their work? The government works for public welfare, and if anyone delays their work, citizens should immediately complain to public welfare societies.

Gagandeep Kaur

Underground cabling can prevent tragedies

The tangled, dangling electric wires are a grave threat to human lives. Uninsulated cables remain over crowded marketplaces and residential streets. In heavy rain and windstorms, these dangling wires can cause fatal shocks and dangerous accidents, posing a challenge to Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. To prevent this crisis, underground cabling must be properly installed, and state distribution companies must establish a strong and compulsory pre-monsoon safety protocol. Furthermore, to address grievances, the administration should immediately launch an online citizen grievance portal. If the department fails to do so, the responsible officer should face serious consequences because the safety of citizens is most important and cannot be compromised due to administrative delays. It is high time for the municipal authorities to maintain the wires before a major tragedy occurs.

Parmeet Kaur

Issue explained

DANGLING electricity wires across the urban areas are more than an eyesore as they pose a serious threat to life as well as property. Incidents of electrocution, short circuits, and fires demonstrate how such negligence can quickly turn into tragedy. The issue, therefore, is not merely one of infrastructure management; it is fundamentally about public safety and the responsibility to protect lives. When hazards are visible, documented, and known to authorities, delays in corrective action expose citizens to risks that are entirely avoidable. Public safety must take precedence over administrative delays or

procedural constraints. Safeguarding lives should be the foremost duty of any administration, and the timely removal of hazardous wires is a clear measure of its commitment to that responsibility.

Question for next week

With Ludhiana experiencing frequent power cuts that disrupt agriculture during peak crop cycles, hinder industrial production and inconvenience households, should the govt prioritise a power management plan that balances the needs of farmers, industries, and residents?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to ludhianadesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (September 10).