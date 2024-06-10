Open House What steps need to be taken to address climate change, associated weather anomalies?

Focus on developing greenhouse ‘sinks’

Cold weather may be managed with appropriate clothing, but heatwaves are difficult for the typical human to bear. Residents of Ludhiana have had an unusually hot summer with average temperatures hovering about 48°C. Scientists believe that human-caused global warming is the primary reason of this summer’s record-breaking heatwave, owing to the absence of an El Nino, which normally influences average temperatures. The term ‘global warming’ refers to the gradual rise in global temperatures caused mostly by higher amounts of carbon dioxide, CFCs and other pollutants in the atmosphere. Deforestation, industrial development, and overpopulation all contribute to global warming. Despite increased concern about climate change and global warming, our greenhouse gas emissions continue to climb unabated. This necessitates a commitment to climate change mitigation, which may involve limiting the flow of heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, either by reducing the sources of these gases or improving the ‘sinks’ that gather and store them, such as forests and seas. The sobering reality is that, even if we reduce greenhouse gas emissions today, climate change will still damage future generations unless emissions are fully stopped. In this way, we are committing to some level of climate change.

Novin christopher

launching wake up ludhiana We are launching, “Wake up Ludhiana — An agenda for environment” initiative, under which all the concerned departments have been asked to chalk out a detailed plan for environmental sustainability in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, besides increasing the greenery in one of the top 20 most polluted cities in the world. We will work with the PAU experts to identify and find sustainable solutions for different locations in the district where there is substantially less tree cover. Steps would be taken to prepare those areas for plantation and in sync with the monsoon season, mass plantation drives with citizens’ participation would be undertaken — Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner

EDU Institutes have larger role to play

The emergence of information and technology has resulted in faster economic development and increased urbanisation. This has strained natural resources and the quality of human existence. Human’s cognitive abilities have a significant impact on the biological and physical environments. However, often times this influence is harmful to the ecosystem, potentially causing soil degradation and erosion, deforestation, desertification, pollution, ozone layer depletion, global warming, acid rain and unfavourable climate conditions. This situation gave birth to the field of environmental education. Educational institutions must take primary responsibility in raising awareness and sensitisation to environmental challenges. These institutes should make it a mandatory part of the curriculum. Otherwise, a lack of basic environmental knowledge will become a barrier to achieving a sustainable future for humanity on both a local and global scale. There may be numerous avenues for raising awareness, such as press coverage, campaigns and civic education. But it is our educational institutions that play a leading role in raising students’ awareness of critical environmental and climate change issues. These institutes may provide education in the following significant ways:

Raising awareness among pupils about the intricacies of the local environment. Encouraging them and other social groups to develop social ideals and empathy in order to solve environmental concerns by protecting our natural resources. Educational institutions should create a group of students who are aware of and concerned about conservation, so that they can assist the public in acquiring knowledge, skills, motivation, and commitment to work individually and collectively to solve current problems and prevent new ones. To instill in students respect for nature there is need to develop a robust environmental education programme that includes the participation of activists. Educational establishments should also invite media to cover environmental programmes in order to reach a wider audience.

Besides these efforts, every citizen should do his or her duties with honesty and integrity in order to maintain our environment and mitigate the effects of scorching heat for current and future generations. More trees should be planted in each ward.

DR Mohd saleem farooqui

Environment education a must

A family determines how much money is set aside for groceries, education, and clothing, among other things. Similarly, the local, state, and Union governments choose how much money is provided to certain sectors. If the government decides to make things like the Aadhaar Card mandatory, it can also take steps to protect the environment. But it seems environmental conservation remains on the back burner for the policymakers. Still, there some steps the administration can take to bring about a positive change as far as the environment is concerned: The one family, one tree (OFOT) rule should be made mandatory; that is to say, each family should plant and care for one tree, or else some facilities may be withheld. In a year, each ward within each municipal corporation zone should celebrate tree plantation week. Each neighbourhood with the most trees should be honoured by providing its residents with amenities such as a park, parking, and a watchman, among other things. Van Mahotsav should be observed on a yearly basis at the district and state levels. Every school and college should encourage children to plant trees and the district administration should provide saplings for free. Each class’ curriculum should include chapters on the importance of trees. By taking such efforts, we can envision better living standards for our future generations. Then there won’t be scarcity of water, wood, and pasture land, and we might be able to beat climate change.

In short, the impact of heatwaves can be mitigated by planting more trees and conserving the environment.

Farzana khan

Take cold shower, stay hydrated

Ludhiana’s summers are hot, with temperatures ranging between 27 and 47°C. During the summer season, June is the hottest month, with temperatures reaching 48°C. The mercury is not anticipated to drop over the next seven days, while some storms may bring lightning and dusty winds. To avoid health problems caused by an intense heatwave, we must reschedule or cancel any non-essential outings and plan our activities for the cooler portion of the day. During hot weather, we must stay cool and hydrated by using air conditioners, fans, and wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Take cold showers or foot baths with cold tap water, and keep your skin moist with a spray bottle or damp sponge. Use curtains or blinds to prevent sunlight from passing through ventilators or windows. If you are outside, keep drinking water before you become thirsty, and always carry a water bottle with you when you leave the house. Take care of yourself if you have symptoms of dehydration such as dry mouth or fatigue. Plant trees for shade outside your home. To protect your eyes and skin from the blazing sun, use sunglasses and apply sunscreen. To avoid heat problems caused by power outages, keep your inverters repaired and in good working order. Senior citizens are particularly sensitive to heat-related illnesses, and they should consult with their doctor about fluid consumption, medication changes, and meals. Babies require special attention during hot weather since they are less able to cope with the rising temperature. Babies should receive additional breast or bottle feedings during hot weather. Labourers working outside in excessive heat should be provided more frequent and longer resting periods. If possible, they should be provided shade at their workplace through canopies and other structures. Provide lots of drinking water to these employees. Finally, I recommend taking a swim. What a treat it must be to cool off with cold water on a hot day after a long day of work!

RS sembhi

Maintain cool indoor ambient temperature

As heatwaves become more regular, it is critical to implement appropriate climate management techniques to ensure safety and comfort. We should stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, as both can cause dehydration. Furthermore, wearing appropriate clothes can make a tremendous difference. We should dress in lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing that reflects sunlight, and accessorise with wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses to protect our faces and eyes. Creating a cool environment indoors is also necessary. To block heat during the warmest portions of the day, keep blinds or drapes drawn, and consider using reflective window films or shades. These methods can help manage the negative effects of high temperatures, keeping us cool and hydrated.

tamanpreet kaur khangura

just planting more trees not enough

Climate change refers to the long-term variations in global temperatures and other atmospheric properties. We can witness and measure climate change all around the planet. Global temperatures are rising, weather patterns are shifting, polar ice is melting, and sea levels are rising. With temperatures rising to 48°C recently, Samrala in Ludhiana became Punjab’s hottest city, highlighting global climate change is a reality. There are numerous causes behind climate change or global warming, including the combustion of fossil fuels, deforestation, increased livestock farming, nitrogen-containing fertilisers that emit nitrous oxide, HFCs emitted by appliances and the rising population — which undoubtedly compounds the former causes manifold. To make this planet liveable and green, the government should adopt a multi-pronged strategy, such as making policies on climate change, implementing clean energy projects, creating social awareness, prohibiting deforestation and cutting down trees, instead of just exhorting people to plant more trees, conducting capacity building programmes on climate change, keeping the surroundings clean, creating more sustainable modes of transportation and driving a fuel-efficient vehicles. All of these steps should be implemented in full by all stakeholders, for they will undoubtedly halt climate change for good.

Sukhdev sharma

QUESTION Finally, decks have been cleared for construction of cycle tracks along the highways passing through Ludhiana. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has accorded in-principle approval to the first phase of the project to construct 17-km-long cycle tracks on both sides of the Laddowal Bypass at the cost of Rs 18.6 crore. What else needs to be done to decongest highways/roads and promote cycling?

