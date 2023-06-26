Open House: What steps should be taken to check the surge in crimes like robberies in Ludhiana?

Take proactive anti-crime measures

Crime is not only an act against an individual, but also a wrong committed against society. The widespread thefts, such as the recent robbery of Rs 8.49 crore from the office of a cash management firm in Ludhiana or a burglary at an individual’s house, have add to the burden on society and people become distrustful, fearful and isolated. A number of factors can be attributed to the increase in criminal incidents. One of the primary reasons is the rising unemployment and drug addiction among the youth. To combat the rise in robberies, authorities must take a proactive approach by increasing patrols in high-risk areas. Furthermore, authorities should collaborate with community organisations to educate the youth about drug abuse and to provide jobs to the unemployed.

Novin Christopher

QUESTION The wires of cable television, telephone services and other utilities dangling precariously from poles and trees pose a grave threat to lives in the city. What should the authorities do to address the issue? Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (June 29)

Step up surveillance to avert crimes

As a deterrent, the government should install CCTV cameras in streets and along the roadways, increase police patrolling, pass tighter legislations to deal with such crimes and ensure that perpetrators face prompt punishment. The Ludhiana police should focus on checking criminal activities in order to instil a sense of safety in the public. The police personnel and the general public must come together so that the issue could be handled efficiently.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Cops should resist political interference

The Ludhiana Police officials deserve high praise for cracking the biggest loot, and that too, in a short span of time. The cops arrested all the suspects and recovered a significant part of the bounty. While the cops are doing their best to check crimes, their efforts would not be successful without the support of all stakeholders, which include the public, the judiciary and the politicians. The public should remain vigilant and take utmost care of their property and life. The common man must not flaunt valuables such as gold chains, earrings, etc, which is like an invitation to snatchers. Residents must make sure that costly items such as a laptop are not left unattended in the vehicle. A limit should be fixed on how much cash could be carried in cars and two-wheelers. There is a need to make sure that CCTVs are always on and functional. School authorities must ensure that their students board and de-board buses or vans only on the school premises and not on the road side. The police must learn to resist political influence. Bail jumpers should be dealt with strictly.

Bhushan Lal Malik

Unemployment fuelling rise in crimes

With each passing day, crimes such as burglary and theft have been increasing. Some of the main reasons behind the rise in crimes is unemployment. CCTV cameras must be installed at prime locations, such as the entrance of a shop or a house. Expensive items such as cars and valuables must be safeguarded. Search lights must be there at night in each and every street. Watchmen must be provided with phones to keep in touch if any problem arises. And most importantly, we should cooperate with the government in curbing cases of theft.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Need to take preventive measures

Some armed robbers overpowered guards at the office of a cash management firm in Ludhiana on June 10 and made off with Rs 8.49 crore in cash. The two kingpins of the daring heist, Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh, were arrested in less than 100 hours, along with seven other suspects; and a sum of about Rs 6 crore has been recovered by the police so far. This must serve as a chilling reminder for all anti-social elements. It is important to take preventive measures to lower the risk of a robbery in your establishment. Be aware of the happenings around your business at all times so that the staff could be put on high alert if there are chances of crime. Remain in touch with the police department and local radio stations, newspapers or TV channels, all of which post news updates from time to time. The norms fixed by the insurance company must be properly adhered to. There is a need to adopt alarm systems and to install security cameras. Windows & doors must have metal crossbars. Windows should have burglar-resistant glass and the entrance should be outfitted with deadbolt locks. Only professional security guards should be hired.

RS Sembhi

Educate youngsters to check crimes

Criminal activities, such as thefts, are on the rise in Ludhiana. To contain the tendency to indulge in crimes in an individual, local schools and colleges must take some initiatives to teach moral values to the students. Children and teenagers should be taught to follow the law. Another problem is that criminals no longer fear the law. The local police can check the surge in crimes. The culprits must be severely punished so that a precedent can be set.

Gautam Dev

Step up police patrolling

The man is considered as the most rational creature on the planet. He lives in a society where people take care of one another. But with the ever-increasing needs of human being, there is a race among each of us to get more and more. This leads to a big divide between haves and have-nots. Due to this gap, criminal activities take place. We can reduce the crime rate by taking some precautions in our daily lives. We should not leave any valuable inside a parked vehicle. One must park one’s vehicle in a well-lit area. The local government should install CCTV cameras at prime locations and the authorities must ensure that each area is well lit. The use of an alarm system is advisable. Teams of cops should be deputed to patrol sensitive areas at night.

Farzana Khan

Robberies a blot on our economy

In a sound economy, there is no place for crimes such as robberies. People rely on banks to keep their money safe. Incidents of bank robbery are a blot on our country and the economy. There are not many opportunities for earning in a rural economy. There is a need to empower economically weaker sections of society. Let us plan a way to make our economy strong. We can take cue from economist and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh on how to bolster the economy.

JBS Nanda

Rope in watchdogs, undercover agents

In the ongoing investigation of the Rs 8.49 crore robbery at CMS Info. Systems Ltd, the police on Thursday claimed to have recovered Rs 75 lakh of cash. Out of that amount, Rs 50 lakh was recovered from the septic at the residence of one of the main suspects, Manjinder Singh, who was an employee of the company. The officialdom must do their best to check crimes. Authorities must hire agent provocateurs so they can whip up offenders to do something illegal and can be caught red-handed. Watchdogs can help the cops arrest the culprits. Undercover agents may assist the police in nabbing criminals. Increasing the CCTV surveillance is another method for checking crimes.

Sehajroop Kaur Sodhi

Strengthen the connectivity of guards

The mastermind of the Rs 8.49-crore robbery in Ludhiana was an employee of the CMS Company. In order to prevent such incidents, there is a need to install smart security cameras at shops and houses. Connectivity should be strong between the security guards, so that incidents of robbery can be put on hold.

Balwin Kaur Uppal

Firms should adopt strict regulations

A few days ago, a group of miscreants robbed Rs 8.49 crore from a cash management van. This was a chilling incident. However, the good news is that the police have cracked the case. Unemployment is to be blamed for a rise in such criminal activities. Former employees of a company are occasionally reported to have a hand in such crimes. To prevent crimes like these, there is a need for a multi-pronged strategy. All companies should recruit workers after a careful verification of their antecedents. Police verification of the employees is a must. Banks should follow an incentive-and-disincentive policy and strict regulations. The use of the CCTV technology can act as deterrent for such crimes.

Sukhdev Sharma

Criminals should get stringent punishment

The recent Rs 8.49-crore robbery from the office of a cash management firm in Ludhiana had rocked the city. To check such crimes, the administration should take necessary steps immediately. The installation of CCTV cameras in different areas would help obstruct these crimes. Police patrolling should be increased and people should avoid visiting deserted spots alone at night. The police should fast-track investigations to nab criminals. Instead of dealing in cash, people should adopt the digital mode of payment. People should also avoid wearing jewellery items when they go outside. Criminals must get stringent punishment.

Adish Sood

Masses should remain vigilant

The rise in crimes is a matter of grave concern. Unemployment, the greed for easy money, addiction to drugs and a lack of proper education are some factors that can be blamed for the surging crimes. Another factor behind the spurt in crimes is callousness on part of the masses. A responsible citizen remains vigilant and takes adequate steps to secure their life and property. The second duty of the public is to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies. We have observed that the rate and speed of solving the crime cases have also risen significantly. The Police Department deserves a lot of credit for this.

Ravinder Mittal