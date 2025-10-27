Open house: who Should be blamed for overcharging at parking lots in the city?

Provide digital payment options

The Municipal Corporation’s decision to award contracts for six parking sites across the city aims to streamline management and bring order to an often-chaotic system. However, whether this move will actually curb fleecing at parking lots remains uncertain. Despite fixed parking rates, attendants frequently overcharge customers, exploiting the lack of monitoring and public awareness. Such practices persist due to weak enforcement, inadequate signage and the absence of a transparent grievance mechanism. To address this, the MC must ensure that rate charts are prominently displayed at every site, along with a dedicated helpline for complaints. Digital payment options and QR-coded receipts can further enhance transparency and reduce cash manipulation. Surprise inspections and strict penalties for violators — both contractors and their staff — are essential deterrents. Involving citizen groups or resident welfare associations in monitoring could also strengthen accountability. Ultimately, the solution lies not only in awarding contracts but in building a transparent, technology-driven system that prioritises fairness and public trust over profit.

Novin Christopher

Overcharging still remains a problem

Despite the fixing of parking charges, overcharging remains a problem due to lax enforcement and a lack of transparency. To check this, the Municipal Corporation should get digital display boards with approved rates and develop a QR-based ticketing system to ensure precise billing and avoid manipulation. Municipal officials must undertake regular surprise inspections and contractors caught overcharging should be suspended immediately and fined. Additionally, the contact information for the relevant supervisory officer should be publicly displayed at each parking lot to facilitate citizen complaints. Such measures will not only reduce exploitation, but also increase accountability and public trust in the city’s parking management system.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Always ask for

a receipt

Fleecing in parking charges is a rampant and persistent issue. The “fixed rate” board often serves as a mere formality, while the ground reality is very different as attendants often claim the fixed rates are ‘old’, they don’t have change or that the displayed rates are for a different type of vehicle. The most common form of fleecing is not providing a printed, official receipt. Without a receipt, the attendant can charge any amount and pocket the entire sum. They might charge a flat, inflated rate instead of the per-hour rate, or charge for a full hour even if you parked for only 15 minutes. The new contracts for the six sites are a perfect chance to implement a robust, technology-driven and transparent system. The contract should not just be about the highest bid, it must include strict clauses against fleecing, with heavy penalties and termination for violations. Vet the contractors thoroughly to avoid awarding contracts to individuals with a history of malpractices. Every site must have a QR code for UPI payments that goes directly to the corporation’s or contractor’s official account. This creates a digital trail and eliminates cash handling. Install automated ticketing machines that print a time-stamped ticket upon entry and calculate the fee upon exit. This removes human discretion from the pricing. People must demand a receipt for parking. A refusal to give points towards illegality. One must insist on paying via the official QR code. If they say the machine is not working, be wary. Make a mental note of the site location, the attendant’s features and the time. Do not hesitate to call or send an SMS to the helpline. For the system to work, citizen participation is crucial. Take a photo of the signboard and the attendant if it is safe to do so. By moving to a digital-first, receipt-mandatory and citizen-friendly model with a strong feedback loop, they cannot only curb fleecing, but also increase their own revenue collection and improve the city’s image. It requires political will and strict implementation, but a fair and transparent parking system is well worth the effort.

Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Rates be displayed at multiple points

TThe fleecing of customers in the city parking lots is a continuous practice. This must be stopped by the Municipal Corporation by using all possible means and by giving a strict warning to contractors. First, the parking rates must be fixed and announced in the newspapers for the information of both people and contractors. These rates must be exhibited at multiple sites all over the parking lot and at the entrance gate. Further, some additional persons must be put on duty, either by the contractor or the corporation, to check that the contractors do not charge any extra. All information about the rate, punishment and need of fixing the duty of some persons to check the parking rate, etc. must be told to the contractors in advance while giving the contract so that they are aware of all these conditions. The defaulters must be punished with fine and other punishments. These steps will mean that the customers will pay the fixed amount only for parking and the contractors will not charge any extra amount for parking in this city.

Gautam Dev

e-ticketing missing

at parking lots

Parking contracts in Ludhiana have been consistently plagued by the problem of “fleecing,” where private contractors overcharge residents and violate contract terms with impunity. This practice persists due to a lack of enforcement and alleged political influence protecting contractors. The problem contributes to almost all parking issues, including traffic congestion and disputes. Despite contracts being awarded through auctions and under proper rules, contractors frequently breach the terms. For example, charging ?50 for a car instead of the approved ?20 for the first four hours has been a recurring issue. Besides, to facilitate overcharging, contractors’ staff often issue temporary, unapproved receipts instead of the mandatory electronic tickets. They fail to provide required amenities, such as e-ticketing machines, proper uniforms with ID cards for staff and clear display boards showing the official parking rates. The consistent fleecing by parking contractors has led to several problems for Ludhiana residents as visitors to markets and other public spaces are forced to pay illegal and arbitrary charges, leading to arguments and confrontations with parking attendants. Some residents opt to park on roadsides to avoid paying the inflated rates at designated lots, which contributes to traffic jams in key commercial areas like Feroze Gandhi Market, Ghumar Mandi and Model Town. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has repeatedly failed to enforce its own contract terms. Despite receiving numerous complaints and levying of fines, the civic body has rarely terminated contracts, leading to repeated offenses. In cases where contracts were terminated due to violations, some operators have resumed managing the lots on a temporary basis while new tenders are delayed. To tackle fleecing in Ludhiana’s parking sites, implement a multi-pronged strategy, including stricter enforcement with surprise checks, a transition to digital payments and e-ticketing and display of official rates and parking rules. Additionally, the Municipal Corporation should award contracts through transparent bidding, enhance parking infrastructure and consider a mobile app for real-time availability and booking to streamline operations and increase accountability. Recent reports indicate that the Municipal Corporation is in the process of re-auctioning several key parking sites to “bring transparency and discipline” to the system. In October 2025, the MC’s Finance and Contracts Committee approved a proposal to e-auction six key parking sites, including those at Feroze Gandhi Market, Bhadaur House, Mata Rani Chowk, and BRS Nagar. To encourage greater participation and competition, the MC removed the condition requiring bidders to have previous experience in running parking facilities.

Sukhdev Sharma

Parking lots seek attention

The fleecing of visitors is going on unabated in various parking lots of the MC in spite of tall claims of the AAP government to weed out corruption in the state. At many parking lots, no receipt is issued and the amount collected is pocketed by the private staff and the contractor, causing a loss to the exchequer. Multi-level parking lot at Mata Rani Chowk as well as the one in the District Courts Complex are crying for attention due to the stinking toilets, broken floors and defunct lifts. Foul smell greets visitors near the toilets. As a result, the visitors are facing harassment. There are also complaints of private staff misbehaving with visitors. The MC should take immediate steps to renovate these buildings and improve the sanitary conditions. Contractors should be asked to give uniforms and identity cards to the parking staff. The contractors should display the fee structure at the entry and exit points of all parking spaces. Erring contractors should be blacklisted and MC officials should be deputed at the parking lots to check overcharging. The MC should launch an app for parking to improve transparency.

RS SEMBHI

Entrance should

have signboards

TFleecing is a very common practice in parking lots of the city. We know that in many cases, attendants can be aggressive. Arguing with them, especially if you are in a hurry or alone, can feel intimidating, leading people to pay up to avoid conflict. There is often a perception of a collusion between the contract holders, attendants and local authorities. This makes enforcement weak. Attendants often stand at the car door, help you park or watch your vehicle, creating an unspoken expectation of a tip on top of the official fee, blurring the lines of the fixed rate. This can be controlled by installing large, back-lit signboards at every entrance, displaying rates for different vehicles and the first hour and subsequent hourly/daily charges. A prominent, large QR code for digital payment, a dedicated helpline number and a complaint SMS/WhatsApp number must be displayed, along with the unique ID of the parking site and the attendant’s badge number. A 24x7 helpline number displayed prominently. Calls should be answered promptly and action should be taken. A simple system where a citizen can send the parking site ID, vehicle number and the amount charged should be introduced. The corporation should hire mystery shoppers to regularly audit the parking sites and report violations. Encourage friends and family to demand receipts and use digital payments. Automated systems that track entry and exit times, calculating the fee automatically, be installed. The fleecing will continue as long as the system relies on cash, lacks transparency and has no accountability.

Farzana Khan

Awarding of contracts be transparent

The Municipal Corporation’s decision to award contracts for six parking sites in the city has once again highlighted the persistent problem of overcharging at parking lots. Despite fixed rates, many attendants continue to exploit vehicle owners by demanding extra money, taking advantage of the people’s reluctance to argue over small amounts. This malpractice exposes weak enforcement and undermines public trust in civic authorities. The government through the Municipal Corporation and Transport Department plays a crucial role in addressing this issue. It is responsible for fixing official parking rates, issuing guidelines and ensuring transparency in the contract process. Regular inspections and strict monitoring must be carried out to ensure compliance with approved rates, while visible display boards and digital payment options can help promote transparency. A proper grievance redress mechanism, such as helplines or online complaint portals, should be available for citizens to report overcharging. Alongside enforcement, the government must also spread public awareness about official rates through notices, social media and campaigns, so that people know their rights and can help create a fair, accountable parking system for all.

Harmanpreet kaur

Attendants ask

for extra money

Even as the Municipal Corporation is thinking of giving contracts for six parking sites, many people are still being overcharged at parking lots. Attendants often ask for extra money, saying that it is a busy day or that they don’t have change. This is unfair to the public and makes people lose trust in the system. The main reason is that there is not enough checking or proper display of parking rates. To stop this, the MC should make sure that rate boards were clearly visible at every site. Digital slips or receipts should be given for every payment. Officials must visit parking areas regularly and fine or cancel contracts of those who overcharge. People should also be able to report such cheating through a helpline or mobile app. With strict rules and honest supervision, parking can become fair and easy for everyone.

Manpreet Kaur

Enforcement mechanism absent

Despite the Municipal Corporation’s decision to allocate six parking sites under regulated contracts with predetermined rates, the menace of fleecing persists unabated. Parking attendants, exploiting public complacency and administrative laxity, continue to levy arbitrary charges under frivolous pretexts such as festive congestion or inadequate change. Such practices not only exploit citizens, but also erode confidence in civic governance and transparency. The core of the issue lies in insufficient oversight and the absence of stringent enforcement mechanisms. To rectify this, the authorities must mandate prominent display of rate charts, enforce digital payment systems with automated receipts and conduct unannounced inspections. Furthermore, a robust grievance redress mechanism, empowering citizens to report irregularities instantly, should be instituted. Exemplary penalties, including termination of contracts for habitual offenders, will serve as a strong deterrent. Only through vigilance, accountability and technological integration can the integrity of parking management be truly restored.

Chamanpreet Kaur

A good initiative by municipal corporation

This is a good initiative because often parking attendants charge people more than the set rate. A rate list should be put up, CCTV cameras should be installed and a helpline number should be set up, so that people can complain on that number. A digital system should be installed at the parking lot so that no one can commit dishonest acts. Those who take extra money should be fined and their contracts cancelled. An awareness campaign should be launched so that people get to know what the actual parking rates are and can raise their voices if charged extra. If someone is charging more money, strict action should be taken against them. Parking contractors who have received complaints should be blacklisted so that they cannot get contracts again .Encourage people to share their experiences through social media. The helpline number should be written on the parking receipt so that people could complain immediately. The Municipal Corporation should conduct a survey once a month to see if contractors were following the rules.

Prabhjot Kaur

Without checks, fleecing may continue

Fleecing at parking lots is a persistent problem, and despite fixed rates, it is likely to continue. The issue stems from lack of effective monitoring and accountability, allowing contractors and their staff to overcharge with impunity. The recent decision by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation to auction six sites is a step towards formalising contracts, but without proper safeguards, past abuses could persist. Parking attendants often use unapproved temporary slips or issue no receipt at all, making it easy to charge customers more than the official rate and pocket the extra money. The MC should expand the use of digital payment systems across all lots. For example, Ludhiana MC planned to introduce an e-pass facility at one lot on trial basis. This model could be scaled up to ensure that all payments are transparent and traceable. Municipal Corporations often fail to collect fines from contractors who overcharge or violate terms. Some reports indicate that contractors continue to operate even with outstanding penalties.

Anmol Singh

overcharging burdens citizens

Despite fixed parking rates set by the Municipal Corporation, overcharging continues unabated across many parking lots in the city. This not only burdens citizens but also reflects poor monitoring and lack of accountability among contractors. Many attendants refuse to issue slips or charge extra during peak hours, taking advantage of public ignorance. To curb this menace, strict enforcement is needed—rate boards must be clearly displayed, and digital ticketing systems should be introduced to ensure transparency. Surprise inspections and heavy penalties on violators can act as a deterrent. Public awareness campaigns should also educate people about the official parking rates so that they can report any malpractice. Only through combined efforts of authorities and citizens can fair practices be ensured at parking lots.

harneet kaur

Immediate action required

Even after the Municipal Corporation has fixed the official parking rates, fleecing at parking lots continues to trouble citizens in many cities. Contractors often take advantage of poor monitoring and public unawareness by charging extra money, refusing to give receipts or displaying manipulated rate charts. Such dishonest practices not only create inconvenience for people, but also damage the public’s trust in civic system. The situation calls for immediate and effective action. To begin with, all parking sites should introduce digital payment systems that generate automatic receipts, ensuring transparency and preventing overcharging. Clear display boards with official rates and QR codes should be installed at visible spots so that citizens can easily verify the charges. Strict penalties, including heavy fines or cancellation of contracts, must be imposed on violators to discourage such behaviour. The Municipal Corporation should also set up an easy complaint mechanism through helplines or mobile apps, where citizens can quickly report any misconduct. Along with this, regular surprise inspections by MC officials can help maintain discipline among contractors. Ultimately, a combination of strict enforcement, technological monitoring and active public participation is essential to make parking management fair, transparent and citizen-friendly.

Veerpal kaur

Appoint guard at parking lots

TFleecing at parking lots has become a common problem even after fixed rates are decided by the authorities. To control this issue, CCTV cameras should be made compulsory in every parking area, so that overcharging and other unfair practices can be monitored. A guard should also be appointed at each parking lot to ensure the safety of vehicles. The government must take strict action against those who violate the fixed rates and overcharge the public. Moreover, the owners of parking lots should take full responsibility for maintaining safety and discipline in their areas. With proper supervision and accountability, this problem can be effectively reduced and citizens will feel more secure and satisfied.

Navneet Singh

No proper way to

file complaint

I wish to express concern over the Municipal Corporation’s decision to allot contracts for six parking sites in the city. Though official rates have been fixed, overcharging at parking lots still continues. Attendants often demand extra money, and citizens have no proper way to complain. The MC should ensure that every parking site displays a clear rate board along with a helpline number for immediate complaints. Surprise checks must be conducted regularly, and strict action should be taken against those who overcharge. Heavy fines or cancellation of contracts will send a strong message. Such steps will not only protect citizens from harassment, but also bring transparency and trust in the system.

Avleen Kaur

monitoring by civic body weak

Fleecing at parking lots continues even after fixed rates have been announced. Many contractors still charge extra money, especially during rush hours or in crowded areas, and people are forced to pay due to lack of options. This shows weak monitoring by the Municipal Corporation (MC). To stop this, the MC should install digital display boards at every parking site, showing official rates. Strict action must be taken against contractors who overcharge — their contracts should be cancelled immediately. Citizens should be encouraged to report such cases through a helpline or mobile app, so that transparency could be maintained. Regular inspections by MC officials and public awareness campaigns can also help. Only when proper supervision, digital systems and accountability are combined, will people stop facing unfair parking charges and the system will become more honest and efficient.

Ishpreet kaur

Install CCTV cameras at parking lots

Even though the Municipal Corporation has fixed parking rates, many parking attendants still charge more than the actual amount. This happens mostly when there is a rush during weekends or festivals. People often pay extra because they don’t want to argue or waste time. Sometimes, the rate boards are missing or not clear, which helps attendants cheat. To stop this, the MC should make sure that proper rate boards are displayed at every parking spot. CCTV cameras can be used to watch over the parking areas. Officers should visit the sites regularly to check if the rules are being followed. If anyone is caught overcharging, their contract should be cancelled or they should be fined. People should also be encouraged to report such cases. These steps will help make parking fair and safe for everyone in the city.

Ramandeep Kaur

Impose penalty

on violators

Despite the Municipal Corporation fixing parking rates across the city, overcharging at parking lots continues unchecked. Many attendants demand extra money, citing “maintenance” or “rush hour” charges, leaving people frustrated. Lack of strict monitoring and awareness allows such malpractices to continue. To curb this, the MC must ensure visible display of rate charts, impose heavy penalties on violators and enable a public helpline for complaints. Regular inspections and digital payment systems can also bring transparency. Citizens, too, must refuse to pay beyond fixed rates and promptly report irregularities. Only joint action can end this exploitation and ensure fair parking practices in the city.

Sonampreet Singh

Issue At Hand

D espite fixed parking rates, overcharging persists due to weak enforcement and lack of transparency. To curb this, authorities should mandate digital rate boards and QR-code payments, conduct surprise inspections and penalise violators publicly. Citizens must be empowered to report fleecing via helplines or apps. Ultimately, tech-backed enforcement and civic awareness are key to restoring trust.

