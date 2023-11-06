Open House: With stubble burning cases on rise, what should be done to check pollution levels in Ludhiana district?

Better Compensate Farmers

The coming weeks, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi will be severely affected by air and smog pollution which is caused by heavy traffic, high temperature, burning of stubble, industrial and other consumer product emissions. Stubble burning is considered a major contributor among these. State government must compensate each farmer equivalent to the cost of getting their fields ready to sow the next crop. Then there will be no stubble burning. We should use smog detection and monitoring systems similar to the system which is being used in our neighbouring country that is China. Government must motivate and educate farmers to rotate the pattern of crops. Farmers must adopt a crop rotation system instead of paddy-wheat cycle.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Find alternatives to wheat-Paddy Rotation

As we know that the air pollution is increasing day by day. Every year one may notice so many cases of stubble burning in Punjab alone. Farmers are helpless in burning the remains of paddy because the cost of cultivation after removing it is very high. So the state government instead of fixing the fine and penalty, must compensate equivalent to the amount of getting their fields ready for the next crop. Farmers are already bearing loss and the majority are in a debt trap. Agricultural universities and the government must devise a policy to organise orientation programmes for farmers to know which crop will give more return. Farmers must come out from the vicious circle of paddy and wheat rotation.

Farzana Khan

Plant trees to check pollution

To check the rising pollution levels, eco-friendly products should be promoted and there should be a prohibition on the burning of fossil fuels. Eco-friendly techniques like biogas should be used. Stubble burning not only causes air pollution but also a degradation in soil’s fertility. Where there is injustice towards environment there no careless steps should be acceptable. Crop residue should be used for animal feed.

The administration should make the people aware about growing and taking care of trees. Scientists believe that a single tree can eliminate the toxic fumes released into the air from burning about 130 litres of petrol, but we are cutting down trees instead of planting them. There is still time for us to be careful, otherwise it will be too late.

Adish Sood

Better machinery to take care of residue

The pollution level in Ludhiana has been increasing steadily is now poor level as per AQI standards. This is essentially due to an increase in number of fires in the fields. This process is usually experienced after the harvesting of wheat crops in the fields. This is due to the fact that there is a shortage of time for planting the next crop of rice, so the farmers burn the wheat crop residue in the fields to save time. It is often seen that the number of farm fires keeps on increasing with time during this season only resulting in an increase of pollution level. Though a number of practices are recommended against burning crop residues in the fields and the farmers have known them but they hardly follow them. The best farm practice is to bury the crop residue in the field itself to increase soil fertility. This in turn will increase the next crop’s yield. It is learned that the state has not paid the promised compensation to many farmers for not burning the crop residue in the fields. This speaks poorly on the part of the concerned state department. Also, there are reports of a shortage of promised machinery to handle the bulk residue. The state must feel responsible for keeping up its promises on any issue taken by it. Further, a series of seminars must be organised in different areas on this topic to educate the farmers and to save mankind from facing pollution.

Gautam Dev

Need to have rice bio-parks

The level of air pollution that stubble burning causes is considered hazardous. Therefore, effective management of stubble burning should be done. The government should start purchasing stubble from farmers and utilize it in rice bio-parks. This eco-friendly approach with farmers can convert rice stubble into income and provide employment rather than making them agents of eco-disaster. Subsidy can be increased on farm machinery due to which farmers can easily mulch in their fields. Awareness should be spread among farmers about the ill effects of burning stubble and different ways to manage it.

Rashika

Use PUSA as an alternative

Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) having announced imposing fines on violators, some farmers continue to burn paddy straw in their fields. Farmers must be made aware of the fact that burning of stubble, not only pollutes the environment, but also results in the loss of valuable nutrients from the soil. The district administration must educate farmers about the dangers of stubble burning. Farmers must be encouraged to use a bio-enzyme called PUSA as an eco-friendly alternative to stubble burning. When sprayed, this enzyme starts to decompose stubble and turns it into manure within a few days. This alternative will not only improve soil health but also protect the environment from pollution.

Novin Christopher

Govt should work in tandem with others

The level of air pollution is increasing with every passing day. A report suggests, as of October 29, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Ludhiana was 334, which exceeds the AQI of any other city of the state. This poor quality of air is creating trouble for elderly people and children suffering from asthma and other chronic diseases. A medical practitioner from the city said, the influx of patients suffering from asthma and chronic and obstructive pulmonary diseases was up by 50 per cent, as compared to normal. The causes of air pollution are well known to everybody, the main culprit for which is the burning of stubble carried out by farmers. Due to the falling temperatures, the smoke emanating from the burning of stubble in fields, develops into smog. It is worrisome situation. The government and other stakeholders should find permanent solutions to this menace. They must develop markets for the sale and purchase of stubble bails prepared by farmers and provide monetary assistance to those who manage crop residues in a scientifically efficient manner. Subsidy on the machinery used for recycling and ploughing is necessary to encourage farmers to take up more eco-friendly alternatives. Spread awareness in the stubble processing industry for energy needs and other purposes. The government along with other organisations should work in tandem and conduct programmes to spread awareness and teach farmers about the possible dangers of air pollution. Offenders should be punished severely for flouting norms.

Sukhdev Sharma

Crack the whip on industrial units

One of the prime causes for the rising level of air pollution in the city is the non-adherence to pollution norms by industrial houses. The authorities concerned must keep a proper check and ensure compliance with pollution norms. The increasing population of the city, along with inadequate public transport facilities, has led to an increase in the number of vehicles on the road, thereby contributing to the rise in air and noise pollution levels. The government should provide more city buses connecting main areas and encourage people to make use of public transport. In the past few years, a majority of the green cover has been reduced in lieu of making flyovers. The municipal authorities should make efforts to make our city more clean and green.

Medha Batra

Improve public transport

Public transport can help reduce air pollution significantly. By encouraging people to use public transport instead of private vehicles, the number of cars on the road can be reduced. The authorities should invest in public transport, promote cycling infrastructure and encourage electric vehicles. This will result in better air quality.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Take strict action against defaulters

Incidents of farm fires in the state continue to soar, but the government does not seem eager to act against the defaulting farmers. Only three FIRs have been registered. While around 7,000 incidents of stubble burning have been reported, yet there has not been a single case where prosecution has been filed, under Section 39 of the Air Act. Ludhiana has entered the orange Air Quality Index (AQI) category which has resulted in several people facing breathing problems and irritation in eyes, besides aggravated cardiac and respiratory diseases like asthma, bronchitis etc. There has been a 50 per cent increase in the footfall of the patients in hospital OPDs displaying symptoms of these problems. With the MC elections around the corner, the government is avoiding confrontation with the farmers and their unions. The police should visit villages that fall in the “Red Zones” regularly to keep a watch on farm fires and to raise awareness against stubble burning. Red entries should be made in khasra girdawari in the cases of the defaulting farmers.

RS SEMBHI

Educate farmers about alternatives

Air pollution is rising day by day. There are many causes of this rising air pollution, including an increase in the number of vehicles, unlawful industries etc. One reason that is being highlighted recently is the burning of stubble by farmers in their fields. There are many alternate ways to use straw without burning, including making of CNG from it, ploughing straw in the fields (as it is good for soil health), using straw in the cardboard industry. Farmers should also be encouraged to adopt new techniques like zero tillage method etc. By using these methods, they can save the environment and earn money simultaneously.

Rupinderpal Singh Gill

Govt should be stricter

As no one is paying attention to the environment, the level of pollution is increasing . Everyone is focusing on their selfish motives while not realising how their actions adversely affect the next generations. The government should pay attention towards stubble burning, strict actions should be taken against violators. They should appoint people from the particular area to keep a check and report violators to the authorities concerned so that they may be punished.

Sahleen Kaur

