Open manholes in Raikot pose threat to residents

Mahesh Sharma
Raikot, October 25
Open manhole covers in the vicinity of Raikot bus stand are inviting accidents, causing danger to the life and property of the occupants of buses, private vehicles and two-wheeler riders.
Frequent theft of chamber gullies made of mild steel was cited to be the reason behind the nuisance, which could prove fatal if left unattended.
Authorities at the Raikot Municipal Council said officials concerned had been advised to resolve the issue.
Residents alleged that repeated pleas to tackle the problem had fallen on deaf ears and open manholes near the bus stand had been inviting accidents. The situation became more dangerous during nights and the rainy season, when the open chambers were difficult to see, they said.
Baldev Singh Latala, an office-bearer of the All-India Kisan Sabha, alleged that the authorities had failed to comprehend a petty issue that could pose a danger to the lives of people visiting the bus stand and its surrounding localities.
Raikot Municipal Council Executive Officer Charanjit Singh claimed that officials concerned had been advised to ensure that no chamber on any of the roads remained uncovered.
“We have been told that some metallic chamber gullies have been stolen by miscreants. We have asked the officials concerned to resolve the issue permanently by grouting new gullies without delay,” Charanjit Singh said.
