Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Ravneet Bittu to Punjab CM

Ludhiana, May 20

Ravneet Bittu, BJP candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, today demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should reopen the case of murder and suicide by a contractor after being reportedly fleeced and threatened by PPCC president and Congress candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and his brother-in-law Dimpy Vinayak.

The Gidderbaha contractor, Karan Kataria, had shot dead his three-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter and left his wife seriously injured before committing suicide on February 6, 2021.

Bittu said Warring was directly involved in the gruesome murder and suicide tragedy. He would also approach the Central Government for a time-bound CBI probe so that justice could be ensured for the victim family. The tragedy had shocked the state and unmasked the face of Warring, he claimed.

The BJP leader said the deceased, Karan and his brother Ankit Kataria had taken contract for lifting of grain bags from mandis in Gidderbaha and surrounding areas. He alleged that Warring and his brother-in-law had borrowed Rs 1.22 crore from Karan with the promise of returning it after some time. The money belonged to small transporters paid by government agencies into the account of Karan.

Bittu said after the Congress formed government in Punjab, Warring and his brother-law refused to return the money. Warring’s brother-in-law had threatened and told Karan: “Now we are in power and forget the money, rather you will be made to pay us more.” All these facts are mentioned in the FIR. It was cancelled after 20 days when Charanjit Singh Channi became the CM.

Under pressure from Warring and his brother-in-law, Karan couldn’t sleep on the night before the tragedy. His wife narrated in the FIR that she kept talking to her husband the whole night to boost his morale but at 5 am, she fell asleep. It was the time when Karan killed his son and daughter and fired at his wife before killing himself with the licensed revolver. Karan’s brother took the injured to the DMCH where three of them were declared brought dead while the wife survived.

