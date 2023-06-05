Operation Bluestar Anniversary: Flag marches, patrolling carried out in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/Payal, June 4

In view of the ongoing Ghallughara Week, the police conducted flag marches and patrolling exercises with the intent to instil confidence among residents belonging to all communities and sects.

ADGP (Law and Order) Gurinder Singh Dhillon took stock of the law and order situation during a meeting held at the district headquarters with gazetted officers led by Malerkotla SSP Deepak Hilori and gave tips on proactive measures to be taken on last days of Ghallughara Week concluding on June 6.

Inter-district nakas, flag marches, intensive patrolling, combing of sensitive localities on various pretexts and night domination exercise were major strategic elements of the proactive safety measures undertaken by the police in Malerkotla, Khanna, Ludhiana and Ludhiana (Rural).

Hilori said rank and file in the department had been advised to remain extra vigilant round the clock besides conducting special checking at and near railway stations, bus stands, government offices and religious places. “Besides undertaking conventional steps to enhance surveillance, we have increased patrolling and conducted flag marches in the sensitive areas,” Hilori said.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa claimed that beat officers had been undertaking round the clock surveillance at and near government officers and religious places. Stranger rolls were being prepared to keep a watch on their activities.