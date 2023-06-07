Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 6
Operation Bluestar anniversary went off peacefully in the city today. No incidence of communal tension was reported in the industrial hub of the state, Jagraon or Khanna.
Most Shiv Sena leaders were put under house arrest by the Ludhiana police. Sikh groups organised events related to the day in gurdwaras. Unlike in the past, they did not organise any march to express resentment against Operation Bluestar this year. Thanks to police strictness, no anti-national graffiti was seen in the city. Hoardings of Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale were usually put up by some Sikh groups on the occasion every year but even that did not happen this time around.
The police carried out a comprehensive cordon and search operation (CASO) in the vicinity of the city’s railway station. The police also conducted checking of various religious institutions and vital government establishments to maintain the law and order in the city.
