Operation Eagle: 5-hour search operation carried out in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 23

Over 300 police personnel posted at various police stations falling under Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural) and Khanna police districts carried out a five-hour massive search operation as a part of the state-level ‘Operation Eagle’.

Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Harjit Singh and Damya Harish Kumar Om Parkash, the SSPs at Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural) and Khanna respectively, supervised the operation that continued from 11 am to 4 pm at highways, link roads, railway stations, bus stands and other public places falling under Ahmedgarh, Raikot, Payal and Amargarh subdivisions.

Though the outcome of the exercise was yet to be revealed by the police, some persons who could not establish their identities and explain the purpose of visits to the region, were detained for verification of their background.

Special teams of cops, each supervised by a GO, were assigned pre-defined locations for the search of private and public transport vehicles.

“Though we had already been conducting search operations in all sensitive areas in routine we conducted a massive hunt operation in compliance with the orders of DGP Gaurav Yadav,” Avneet Kaur Sidhu said.

ADGP leads special checking drive in city

Ludhiana: ADGP AS Rai and CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu today led a special checking drive in the industrial hub.

Apart from conducting random checking at the railway station, bus stand and public places, the police team also installed 16 static nakas in city where vehicles were checked and suspicious persons frisked.

The Kotwali police nabbed two persons and recovered intoxicating tablets and injections from them. The nabbed suspects have been identified as Rakesh Kumar and Gurbaksh Singh. Both have a criminal past as Rakesh has already been booked by the police in two drug smuggling cases in the past and Gurbaksh has been booked in an attempt to murder case. — TNS