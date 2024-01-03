Operation Eagle III: Police conduct CASOs at public places in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 2

In prepartion for Republic Day, a comprehensive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was carried out in the region as part of Operation Eagle III. Railways stations, tracks, rail bridges and bus stands, besides strategic intersections of highways passing through the areas falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts, were under scrutiny.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu, Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa and Amargarh DSP Jatin Bansal monitored the operation in their respective areas.

Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that the CASO had been carried out as part of a specialised intelligence-based crackdown to identify and arrest criminals and anti-social elements across the region, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Over 150 police personnel cordoned the target sites early in the morning to undertake the synchronised three-hour swoop on Tuesday.

“Separate teams covered bus stands, railway stations, hotels, restaurants and other public places with the intent to rule out the presence or intrusion of antisocial elements,” said Khakh, adding that suspicious persons were frisked and checked for criminal antecedents.

Police sources confirmed that intelligence-led crackdowns would be organised regularly until the Republic Day at least.

Meanwhile, DSP Sandhu and DSP Dhindsa revealed that no suspicious object or plan was unearthed during the searches.

“We have kept the details of strangers visiting the region,” said Sandhu.

