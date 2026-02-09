DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Operation Prahar 2.0: 500 cops set to target gangsters, their aides in Ludhiana

Police Commissioner Ludhiana Swapan Sharma said that under this 72-hour operation, police have devised a detailed strategy

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:30 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
Cops gathered at Guru Nanak Stadium to kick start Operation Prahar 2.0 in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
A day after the DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav announced Operation Prahar 2.0 against the gangsters and criminal elements, the Ludhiana Police have formed several teams consisting of more than 500 cops.

Senior police officials led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, Additional DCP Crime Amandeep Singh Brar, ADCPs, ACPs and SHOs of various police stations gathered at Guru Nanak Stadium Ludhiana. Senior cops passed on instructions to the force about the operation.

DCP Teja, while talking to media, said that during the first phase of Operation Prahar, Police Commissionerate Ludhiana had arrested around 400 criminals mostly gangsters, wanted criminals and persons involved in organised crime. The DCP added that even those who were found giving shelters to the gangsters were also apprehended during the first phase.

"Now under the Operation Prahar 2.0, the police have identified various hotspots of gangsters and criminal elements where separate police teams would conduct raids to nab them. The force is already in the field since early this morning. The police will share the update about the arrested persons in the evening," stated DCP Teja.

Police Commissioner Ludhiana Swapan Sharma said that under this 72-hour operation, police have devised a detailed strategy and gangsters would not be spared at any cost. "Leave the world of crime and join the mainstream society. Gangsters and people involved in criminal activities must listen clearly else their place will be behind the bars," added Sharma.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

