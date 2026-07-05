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Home / Ludhiana / Operation Prahar 3.0: 132 held in Ludhiana Police crackdown on drugs, crime

Operation Prahar 3.0: 132 held in Ludhiana Police crackdown on drugs, crime

City-wide operation targets drug smugglers, anti-social elements and gangster associates; weapons, drugs and stolen vehicles seized

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:12 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana Police on Sunday launched Operation Prahar 3.0, a city-wide crackdown targeting drug smugglers, anti-social elements and associates of wanted gangsters, and apprehended 132 accused.

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The operation began at 4 am with a series of coordinated raids across the city and is scheduled to continue till late evening.

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Addressing a press conference, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said 60 special teams comprising 360 police personnel had been constituted to conduct raids at various identified locations across the commissionerate area.

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He added that the Punjab DGP office had also provided additional police force to ensure the operation was carried out with maximum effectiveness.

Sharma said the operation has yielded significant results since its launch in the morning. So far, more than 132 suspects and criminals have been apprehended.

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Those arrested include close aides and associates of four notorious gangsters who were wanted in connection with various criminal cases. Police also recovered illegal weapons, ganja, heroin and stolen vehicles.

The Police Commissioner said elaborate security arrangements had been put in place to make the operation foolproof. Besides conducting raids, police have sealed the city's main roads.

“We have established highly effective blockades at eight key and sensitive locations in the city. With additional police forces deployed, every suspicious vehicle is being thoroughly checked,” he said.

Senior police officers, including DCP Crime Harpal Singh, Additional DCP Crime Amandeep Brar, ADCP Dev Singh and ADCP Karanvir Singh, are leading the operation along with their respective teams.

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