‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

DGP Gaurav Yadav, along with other cops, reviews law and order situation at the Ludhiana bus stand on Tuesday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 9

After the Punjab Police launched the ‘Operation Vigil’ on Tuesday, the Ludhiana police also initiated an extensive checking drive as part of the operation in the city. Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav and ADGP Nageswara Rao were in the city to lead the drive.

Under the operation, the police carried out a surprise checking at the city railway station, bus stand and public places. Suspicious persons were frisked and their belongings were also checked.

Initially, the DGP led the drive at the city bus stand where he took the round of the bus stand premises. Later, ADGP Nageswara Rao led the drive along with JCP Saumya Mishra, JCP RS Brar, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Sameer Verma and other police officials.

“The operation will be conducted for two days,Tuesday and Wednesday. Besides checking the railway station, bus stand and public places, the police will conduct early morning raids in hotels, guest houses and paying guest accomodations to ensure that no anti-social elements have taken shelter in such places,”said ADGP Rao.

He said the police were also keeping a hawk’s eye on criminal elements from the police control room by continuously monitoring CCTV cameras.

During the drive, crime branch Inspector Beant Juneja stopped a Toyota Innova vehicle. On the windscreen of the vehicle, a fake press sticker was pasted. On being asked, the driver failed to give any satisfactory reply. However, the driver was later allowed to go after warning.

Meanwhile, Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal and SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain along with the police force carried out a flag march in the Payal subdivision.

Amritsar blasts: All angles being probed, says DGP

DGP Gaurav Yadav while reacting on the Amritsar twin blasts said all angles being probed and even terror angle could not be ruled out. He was in Ludhiana to lead the ‘Operation Vigil’ and he also led the checking drive at the interstate bus stand.

The DGP was accompanied by senior police officials, including JCP Saumya Mishra, JCP RS Brar, DCP Varinder Brar, ADCP Sameer Verma and others.

The twin blasts were low-intensity explosions. As per the preliminary investigation, the explosions were caused by crude devices, with the explosive material placed in a container.

The police have not yet found any triggering mechanism or detonator at the site, leading them to believe that the devices were triggered manually. A thread was found hanging out of one of the containers, leading investigators to speculate that a passer-by may have accidentally triggered the device by pulling the thread.

The DGP said Amritsar have some areas where low-intensity explosives were easily available and suspicious persons selling these explosives were also being scanned.

Asked if there was a terror angle behind the blasts, Yadav said: “We are not ruling out any angle, we are investigating all angles, terror, mischief or any personal motive or anything.”

When asked about the entry of central agencies into the ongoing probe, the DGP reiterated that “the Punjab Police were the main investigation agency in the case and help of the National Investigation Agency, Forensic Science Laboratory and even National Security Guards, specialised in blast investigation, was also being sought and all these agencies have been coordinating with the police to reach a conclusion.”

DGP, ADGP lead drive

