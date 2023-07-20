Operators asked to follow guidelines on food safety

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 19

Food operators of local town and surrounding localities falling under Malerkotla district vowed to take preventive measures and adopt standard procedure of manufacturing and handling food items especially during the rainy season.

An oath was taken in response to a call made by senior functionaries of the health and food safety department led by ADC Surinder Singh during a special awareness campaign launched during the rainy season and ahead of festival season.Food operators also asked their kin, friends and relatives to ensure that food safety norms were followed at their homes as well.

Guidelines to prevent spread of pathogens, personal hygiene, prevention of contamination of raw material, packing and storage of finished products, medical examination of staff, use of only permitted colors, mandatory FASSAI license and compliance of various sections of food safety laws, were elaborated by the officials of the Food and Drug Administration Department by organizing separate meetings.Food operators led by Chanan Chaudhary and former councilor Deepak Sharma, office bearers of the Halwai Union Ahmedgarh led the operators.

Malerkotla DC Sanyam Aggarwal claimed that food operators of Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivisions had updated their knowledge related to various aspects of preparation of food items and its handling with special focus on guidelines on prevention of spread of pathogens during rainy and festival seasons. Earlier, ADC Surinder Singh said the administration had launched a coordinated movement to sensitise food operators and consumers as per guidelines of the Food Safety Standards of India (FSSAI). The operators were asked to ensure that kits comprising caps, aprons and masks are provided to all those directly engaged in preparation, procession and service of food items.

#Malerkotla #Mandi