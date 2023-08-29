Operators refuse to stop at bus stand in Mullanpur

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 28

Commuters have alleged that government bus operators do not stop many buses at the Mullanpur bus stand, causing inconvenience to local passengers.

They alleged that many bus operators drop passengers near the flyover instead of the designated local bus stand at Mullanpur.

Vinay Verma, a resident of Mullanpur, expressed his frustration over the fact that many government buses plying to and fro from Ludhiana to Moga and Bathinda are not halted at the Mullanpur bus stand, which was constructed following repeated public demand.

He said that local passengers on Ludhiana-Moga buses have to get off near the Mullanpur flyover, as staff in government-run buses were not halting buses at the bus stand. The situation is similar for Ludhiana-Bathinda buses as well.

“The situation is causing a lot of inconvenience to the public, yet the authorities seem to be overlooking the issue. We urge the Chief Minister to investigate the matter and issue directives to ensure that bus operators consistently stop at the Mullanpur bus stand,” added Verma.

A woman resident of Mullanpur said that she was once asked to disembark from the bus near the Mullanpur flyover as the bus driver refused to take the route via the Mullanpur bus stand.

Recounting her other experience, she alleged, “A Bathinda-bound government bus employee recently instructed me to board another bus to reach Mullanpur, saying the current bus will not stop there.” She said the government buses should be made to adhere to their designated stops.

When contacted, Navraj Batish, Punjab Roadways’ General Manager at Ludhiana, said that he would look into the matter and take action accordingly.