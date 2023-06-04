Operators seek action against buses plying 'illegally' in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

The Small Scale Bus Operators’ Association, Punjab, has requested the government to deal with the problem of buses operating illegally in the city. Association members have accused several bus operators of disregarding the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and related rules, resulting in significant financial losses for the state exchequer and smaller bus operators. They had recently submitted a memorandum to the district administration.

Theft incidents rising: association Jasbindar Singh Grewal, a member of the Small Scale Bus Operators’ Association, said in spite of paying the required fee to park buses at the city bus stand, instances of theft were increasing. Miscreants have been stealing spare parts, diesel and other equipment from the buses parked at the bus stand, he alleged.

Jasbindar Singh Grewal, a senior member of the union, said there was a lack of monitoring of unauthorised bus services between Ludhiana and other states. He alleged that the buses operating ‘illegally’ from Ludhiana to Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were not being monitored. He added that the government should ensure strict action against the operators of buses that are plying illegally.

Association members demanded for the proper maintenance of Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Inter-State Bus Terminal, Ludhiana. They urged the government to take necessary actions to ensure the security and safety of both passengers and parked buses within the bus stand.

Grewal said despite paying the required fee to park buses at the bus stand, instances of theft have been reported there. Miscreants have been stealing spare parts, diesel and other equipment from the buses, he alleged.

The association members have asked for the installation of high mast lighting poles in all corners of the main bus stand, mini bus stand and near the boundary walls of the workshop.

They also emphasised the need for the installation of good quality IP cameras in these areas, adding that the height of the boundary walls at the mini bus stand and the workshop must also be increased.