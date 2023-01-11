Ophthalmological Society gets new chief

Ludhiana, January 10
Dr Brijinder Singh Rana was unanimously elected as the president of Ludhiana Ophthalmological Society, while Dr Neeraj Arora was elected as the secretary, Dr Nitin Batra as the chairman of scientific committee, Dr Manoj Gupta as vice-president, Dr Sahil Goel as treasurer and Dr Ribhu Soni, Dr Arun Bhatti, Dr Shaffie Badwal and Dr. Anupreet Kaur were elected as the executive members of the body.
The new team will formally take charge on January 11.
In addition to continuing medical education programmes, the society will also organise the next annual conference of Punjab Ophthalmological Society at Ludhiana in the last quarter of this year. Some foreign delegates are also expected to attend the conference.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...