Ophthalmological Society gets new chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 10

Dr Brijinder Singh Rana was unanimously elected as the president of Ludhiana Ophthalmological Society, while Dr Neeraj Arora was elected as the secretary, Dr Nitin Batra as the chairman of scientific committee, Dr Manoj Gupta as vice-president, Dr Sahil Goel as treasurer and Dr Ribhu Soni, Dr Arun Bhatti, Dr Shaffie Badwal and Dr. Anupreet Kaur were elected as the executive members of the body.

The new team will formally take charge on January 11.

In addition to continuing medical education programmes, the society will also organise the next annual conference of Punjab Ophthalmological Society at Ludhiana in the last quarter of this year. Some foreign delegates are also expected to attend the conference.