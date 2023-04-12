Opium, mobile seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

A surprise checking in the Central Jail led to the recovery of opium and a mobile phone from an inmate.

The suspect has been identified as Kuldeep Singh.

Assistant Superintendent of Jail Harbans Singh said on April 10, he along with his team, had conducted a surprise checking in the jail. Each nook and corner of the jail was minutely checked and even belongings of inmates were also scanned.

On suspicion, when the inmate, Kuldeep, was frisked, 10 gm of opium and a mobile phone were recovered from pockets of the Inmate. He had committed a gross violation of the norms by keeping the banned items in his pockets.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered against him and further probe was launched.

Recovery of mobile phones and other banned substances such as drugs from the Central Jail have become a regular thing. Despite tall claims of the Jail Department regarding security arrangements in jails, such recoveries are taking place every day.