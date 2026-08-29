Opposition flags ballot paper concerns a day ahead of F&CC elections

A day before the elections of the two councillors to the Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), opposition councillors on Friday sought changes in ballot papers and greater clarity on voting arrangements, saying the secrecy of the poll should be fully protected.

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The issue came up during a meeting at the MC’s Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk, where councillors had been called to understand the voting procedure for Saturday’s elections at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. Most Congress and BJP councillors attended the meeting while councillors of the ruling AAP were not present.

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Opposition councillors said MC officials reached the meeting around one hour late and explained the election procedure to members present. After which, the councillors raised questions over the ballot papers prepared for the secret-ballot elections.

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Their main concern was the presence of serial numbers on the reverse side of ballot papers. They said the numbers could potentially link a particular ballot paper with a councillor and, therefore, compromise the confidentiality of voting.

BJP candidate Ruchi Gulati and Congress candidate Gaurav Bhatti demanded that the ballot papers be changed and the serial numbers removed. They said they could seek legal remedy if the concern was not addressed before the elections.

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Bhatti also questioned the number of ballot papers printed for the elections. He said there were 95 councillors in the corporation but 102 ballot papers had reportedly been prepared. He also raised questions over the participation of MLAs in the voting process.

Congress’ Leader of Opposition Shyam Sunder Malhotra said the MC Commissioner had clarified during the General House meeting that the Mayor would preside over the elections. He said the role of the Mayor in the voting process should be clearly defined in accordance with the applicable rules.

Following the objections, the councillors met Mayor Inderjit Kaur at the Zone D office and placed their concerns before her. According to the councillors, the Mayor agreed to remove the serial numbers from the rear side of the ballot papers.

How secret ballot will work

Under the prescribed procedure, each eligible councillor will receive a ballot paper carrying the names of candidates. The voter will mark ‘1’ against the candidate of first preference and may mark further preferences if required.

The councillor will mark the ballot in a polling compartment to maintain secrecy, fold it and place it in the ballot box in the presence of the Mayor.

After voting, the ballot papers will be scrutinised and counted. Ballots not marked as per the prescribed procedure may be declared invalid. Valid votes will then be counted according to the preferences marked by the councillors.

The F&CC consists of the Mayor, two Deputy Mayors, two councillors elected by the House and the Municipal Commissioner.