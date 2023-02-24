Oppn leaders question move

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 23

As the process was allegedly underway to recruit an AAP MLA’s son as a legal advisor of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, on an outsourcing basis, questions are being raised over the move by leaders of different opposition parties.

A proposal to recruit Gaurav Khurana as a legal advisor of the MC, Ludhiana, through a private company on an outsourcing basis at a salary of Rs 54,000 per month for the period of one year was presented before the MC’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) a short time ago.

An MC official and the Mayor said the proposal was approved by the F&CC. Notably, Gaurav Khurana is son of AAP MLA Madan Lal Bagga.

As per the proposal presented before the F&CC, a committee was formed by the MC and a private company was asked to send candidates for an interview session for the post. During the interview session in December 2022, educational qualifications of candidates, experience documents, etc, were said to be checked. According to marks given by committee members, Gaurav Khurana’s marks were found higher, according to the proposal.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said: “We have no authority to make any recruitment at the civic body level. However, a proposal to recruit a legal advisor on an outsourcing basis through a private company was approved by the F&CC and it was later sent to the government. If the government gives its approval for the same, the private company can finalise the recruitment.”

Lok Insaaf Party leader and former councillor Randhir Singh Sibia alleged there was no transparency in the recruitment process. “Unemployed youths are being ignored. A Congress MLA’s son was given a government job during the regime of the previous Congress government. Now, AAP MLA’s son is being offered a job,” he alleged.

While levelling allegations of blatant nepotism and favoritism, Congress MLA from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Khaira also tweeted regarding the matter on Thursday.

Meanwhile, BJP Ludhiana’s local bodies cell president Inder Aggarwal demanded that the proposal should be cancelled as there was no transparency in the process. He also demanded the role of the private company must be investigated. There were hundreds of lawyers in the city and recruitment should be done in a transparent manner, he said.

Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga said his son Gaurav Khurana had been practicing as an advocate for the past six years and looking for a job by making efforts. He had also attempted the civil services exam multiple times.

Denying the allegations, Bagga said: “When Gaurav got to know about a job interview on an outsourcing basis through a private company, he also appeared for the interview like other candidates. My son had applied for a private job, not a government job. There is nothing wrong in it. Moreover, he has not got any appointment letter to date from the private company concerned.”