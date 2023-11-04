Opposition leaders raise concerns over voter list, booth allocation

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 3

After raising objections to the new ward delimitation, some opposition party leaders are now expressing concerns about voter list and the allocation of booths in multiple wards. They have submitted their objections, urging the Election Commission to address these concerns.

Gurpreet Singh Gopi, Congress leader and a former councillor, has submitted 11 objections concerning the voter list for Ward 93 (new). He pointed out that a polling station for Ward 93 was located more than three km away from residences of many voters, which could pose significant challenges, especially for the elderly and disabled, and might discourage voter participation. Gopi has also raised questions about the accuracy of new voter registrations, voter relocations, missing voters, incorrect ward assignments, and the issue of distance.

He said if their concerns were not addressed, he would take the matter to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Rupinderjeet Kaur Monga (Ruby) of the BJP has lodged objections with the authorities to rectify ‘discrepancies’ in the lists of booths and polling stations for Ward 53 (new). She said Ward 53 was situated in the Ludhiana West Assembly constituency. She alleged significant errors in the booth and polling station lists provided by the Election Commission for the 2023 Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections. Monga said she was concerned about these discrepancies and believed that addressing them was crucial for the sake of public interest and ensuring transparent municipal elections.

Jaswinder Singh Thukral, a Congress leader, has also raised objections, alleging that the voter list for four booths in Ward 46 (new) had been tampered with. He alleged that one booth had been incorrectly added to Ward 44 and three to Ward 42. Thukral was demanding that these four booths be correctly added to Ward 46 as per the new ward delimitation. Otherwise, he would move the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In the meantime, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Ludhiana, has expressed doubts about the accuracy of voter list in various booths.