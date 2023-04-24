Option to take exams in Punjabi: BJP spokesperson lauds Centre’s move

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

BJP spokesperson Gurdeep Singh Gosha said the Central Government led by the BJP has given a gift to Punjabis by announcing that from now onwards, all exams, including CAPF and SSC, can also be taken in Punjabi by aspirants.

Thanking the government for the initiative, the leader said: “On behalf of all Punjabis, we express our gratitude to the Central Government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP is quietly working for the benefit of Punjab and Punjabis without any unwanted hollow publicity and drama.”

“Our party will continue do so. We do not mislead innocent people by giving false and fabricated advertisements like the Aam Aadmi Party,” said Gosha.

As per the recent orders, CAPF exams like those of CRPF, BSF, CRSF and ITBP can be taken in Punjabi, besides Hindi and English. University Grants Commission has also written to the vice-chancellors of all the universities in India regarding the same.

Gosha said for the first time, the Central Staff Selection Commission will also conduct its recruitment examination papers in Punjabi language in addition to Hindi and English. “Now it is the responsibility of the Punjab government to implement the new decision and work for Punjabi language honestly and on priority. It is strange that the Chief Minister or any minister of the state government did not give any information to Punjabis regarding the big decision by the Centre,” said the BJP spokesperson.