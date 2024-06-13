Orange alert issued in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

Orange alert for heatwave has been issued in Ludhiana for Thursday by the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 45°C while the minimum was 28.5°C.

(Clockwise) A man quenches his thirst; passengers huddle at a drinking water facility at the railway station to fill their bottles and a woman protects her child from the scorching heat with a dupatta in Ludhiana. The maximum temperature recorded in Ludhiana on Wednesday was 45°C.

The weather is expected to remain hot and dry with possibility of heatwaves over Ludhiana during next 24 hours.

“As soon as the temperature reaches 40°C, it becomes impossible to bear the heat. It has become difficult to venture out due to extreme heat of the Sun. Everyone should stay hydrated and drink lots of water,” said Anamika, a city resident from Gurdev Nagar.

Another city resident further added that since the temperature has started increasing again, he is eating more fruits and less of grains. “My meals generally include fresh fruits and salad and lot of drinks like buttermilk and fresh juices,” said Param, who works at a private bank.

