Organic growers attend training camp at PAU

Ludhiana, May 16

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a monthly training camp for members of the PAU Organic Farmers’ Club, in which 85 organic growers participated.

The Director of the School of Organic Farming, Dr SS Walia, advocated the adoption of the ‘Integrated Farming System’ model for agriculture, environment, and economic sustainability, as well as entrepreneurship through organic farming.

An entomologist, Dr Parminder Singh Shera, highlighted the role of biocontrol agents in the management of insect pests. A maize expert, Dr Tosh Garg, focused on the seed production of maize.

An organic farming expert, Dr Gulab Pandove, explained the role of bio-fertilisers in organic farming.

The Ludhiana Horticulture Development Officer, Dr Nikhil Ambish Mehta, promoted diversification in organic agriculture through horticulture crops, and Gurmail Singh Gunike, a progressive organic farmer, shared tips for the marketing, processing, and packing of organic products.

