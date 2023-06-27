Organisations roped in to fight drug menace

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot /Payal, June 26
The local administration has reportedly roped in office bearers of various social and constitutional organisations to bolster the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking of narcotics.
Office-bearers and activists of civic bodies at Ahmedgarh, Raikot, Jagraon and Payal have come forward to support the ‘Special Campaign against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, launched jointly by the civil administration and the health and police departments in Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.
Malerkotla SSP Deepak Hilori, Ludhiana (Rural) Police SSP Navneet Singh Bains and Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal supervised activities launched at various places during the fortnight, concluding on Monday, on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
