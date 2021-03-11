'Organise educational tours to Ghallughara memorial'

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 25

Even after a decade of its completion the Wada Ghallughara Memorial at Rohira village is yet to get its desired recognition.

Authorities of educational institutes of the region have been asked to organise educational tours to the memorial and persuade students to learn about Sikh history and Wada Ghallughara.

Officials of the Education Department have been asked to act as a bridge between heads of educational institutes and managers at the memorial for streamlining of tours.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said the governing body of the Wada Ghallughara Memorial, Rohira, led by DC Sanyam Aggarwal had recently called upon residents, including authorities at various educational institutes, to focus attention on making their wards aware about Sikh history. The SDM said authorities in the Education Department had been asked to coordinate the organisation of tours during vacation next month.

The DC advised officials concerned to undertake necessary measures to increase the popularity of the memorial among residents. “With intent to increase number of visitors we have advised the staff to arrange more documentaries on the Sikh history in general and Wada Ghallughara in particular besides rescheduling screening of these movies according to convenience of visitors,” said Aggarwal adding that infrastructure required for comfort of the visitors would also be revamped soon.

On November 29, 2011, the then CM Parkash Singh Badal had inaugurated the memorial that commemorated the sacrifice of over 35,000 Sikhs. They were massacred by the armed forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali on February 5, 1762. Spread in 11 acres of land the memorial included a 110-ft high tower, an open air theater, auditorium and info centre.