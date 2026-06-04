In a move aimed at strengthening Punjab’s rich hockey legacy, the organising committee of the All India Jagtar Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament has sought the Punjab Government’s patronage and support for the tourney.

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The 9th All India Jagtar Singh Memorial Under-21 Hockey Tournament will be held in the second week of December at the Olympian Prithipal Singh AstroTurf Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.

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In a memorandum submitted to Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, the tournament committee delegation headed by Gurinderpreet Singh highlighted the event’s contribution towards the promotion of hockey and development of young talent in the region.

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The tournament is organised in the memory of Jagtar Singh, a distinguished hockey player, sports promoter, advocate and founder member of the District Hockey Association, whose lifelong commitment to sports left an enduring impact on Punjab’s sporting fraternity. The memorandum recalled that the grand success of the previous edition of the tournament, which witnessed participation from prominent teams of the region. It also drew large crowds and appreciation from hockey enthusiasts and dignitaries alike, reaffirming Ludhiana’s stature as a hockey hub.

The memorandum emphasised that such tournaments play a crucial role in providing competitive exposure to young players at a time when Indian hockey is witnessing a resurgence on the international stage.

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The tournament organisers expressed confidence that the government support would further elevate the stature of the event and inspire a new generation of hockey players in Punjab.

The committee also lauded the Punjab Government’s efforts in installing a statue of hockey legend Bhupinder Singh (Maha Vir Chakra) at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana. It noted such initiatives help preserve the state’s sporting heritage and motivate aspiring athletes. Seeking the patronage, the committee urged the state government to extend all possible assistance for the upcoming tournament, describing it as an investment in Punjab’s sporting future.

They expressed hope that with the government’s backing, the championship would not only attract the country’s best young sporting talent, but also strengthen Ludhiana’s reputation as a cradle of Indian hockey.