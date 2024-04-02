Orientation session held

Tribune News Service

Tagore international school

Sahnewal: An orientation session for the parents of the newly admitted students from grades Prep to VIII was held at Tagore International School. An interactive session was conducted on ‘Effective Parenting Tips’. This was followed by wing-wise briefing of the guidelines related to scholastic and co-curricular areas of the school. The objective was to familiarise the parents with the rules and regulations, curriculum and exam structure, sports and cultural activities of the school, giving them a glimpse into the academics and extra-curricular functioning of the school.

