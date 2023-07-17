Ornamental fisheries attracting youth, say experts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 16

Realising the increasing demand of ornamental fish among pet lovers in the region, ornamental fisheries is emerging as an attractive entrepreneurial enterprise amidst youth.

It was witnessed during a programme organised by the College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, held for capacity building in ornamental fisheries . The programme was attended by 23 aspiring stakeholders, said Dr Meera D Ansal, COF Dean. Less land and lower budgetary requirements for establishing backyard ornamental fish units are also attracting stakeholders, she added.

Dr Vaneet Inder Kaur, course coordinator, said the number of applicants seeking training in ornamental fish culture, breeding and seed production and aquarium fabrication has increased in the recent past.