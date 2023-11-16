Ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop at Gol Market

Ludhiana, November 15
Thieves targeted a jeweller’s shop in Jamalpur’s Gol Market and took away ornaments and cash worth lakhs from the shop.
The incident came to light at 6 am on Wednesday morning when a sweeper saw the broken shutter of the store and informed the police.
CCTV cameras installed at the shop captured the thieves. The police launched a probe to identify the suspects. Officials from the Focal Point police station reached the spot. After recording the statement of the shopkeeper, a case was registered.
As per information, two thieves uprooted the shutter of the jewellery shop, one of the thieves entered the shop while another kept standing outside to keep a watch. As per the CCTV camera footage, thieves committed the theft around 3.45 am and stayed in the shop for around 25 minutes.
The shop owner, Captain, said thieves took away five kg of silver, gold worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 70,000 cash kept in the locker.
The SHO, Focal Point police station, Amandeep Singh Brar, said a case against the unidentified thieves was registered by the police and further probe was launched to crack the case.
