OTS scheme: MC makes public announcements

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 22

Appealing residents to avail benefits of one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for property tax, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has also started making public announcements in the city.

City residents are being appealed by the authorities to submit pending property tax without any penalty and interest by December 31, 2023. SMS alerts are also being sent to the public in this regard.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said it was a golden opportunity for residents to pay pending property tax without any penalty and interest by December 31.