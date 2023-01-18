Out on bail, Malerkotla man nabbed with 265-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 17

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police nabbed a man and seized 265 gm of heroin from him. The value of the seized heroin is said to be over Rs 1 crore in the international market.

The suspect has been identified as Abdul Hamid (47), a resident of Malerkotla.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP (Crime) Ashok Kumar and anti-narcotics cell in-charge Jasvir Singh issued a joint statement in this regard.

Brar said the police received information that Hamid was involved in the drug smuggling trade.

Accordingly, the police laid a trap at some specific place near Ladhowal where the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB28 G 2314), was stopped for checking.

During checking, 265 gm of heroin was seized from Hamid. During preliminary questioning, he admitted that he was in the drug smuggling trade for a long time. Yesterday, he was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients, the DCP said.

ADCP Rupinder said Hamid also had a notorious past as three cases of drug smuggling were already registered against him in the past. In 2013, he was arrested by the Malerkotla police with intoxicating tablets and syrups and was convicted for 10 years of imprisonment in the drug recovery case. In 2019, 2021 and 2022, he was also nabbed by the Malerkotla police with heroin. After getting the bail, Hamid was again involved in smuggling of heroin. The police have sought remand of the suspect.