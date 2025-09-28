DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Out on parole, man facing 13 cases nabbed for snatching woman’s chain

Out on parole, man facing 13 cases nabbed for snatching woman’s chain

Suspect, kingpin of his gang, was held hours after committing crime near temple

Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
The suspect in custody of the police at Raikot.
The Ludhiana (rural) police claimed to have busted a gang of drug peddlers and chain snatchers who had been involved in anti-social activities for over a decade.

Kingpin of the gang, identified as Gurpreet Singh Gora of Bhadaur town, was nabbed hours after he, along with his another accomplice, committed a snatching near Panchmukhi Mandir here on Friday afternoon.

However, Kindi of Bhadaur, his accomplice, succeeded in fleeing the scene under the cover of darkness.

The snatched golden chain and motorcycle used in the crime were also recovered from the suspect.

SSP Ankur Gupta said the Raikot City police, led by SHO Amarjit Singh, had nabbed a notorious drug peddler and a chain snatcher, Gora, during a campaign launched against anti-social elements ahead of the festival season.

According to an FIR lodged on the statement of Sandeep Singh Bheema of Talwandi Rai village, two motorcycle-borne miscreants had snatched a gold chain from Priya Verma, when she was going to her home on Bheema’s scooter in the wee hours of Friday.

The police swung into action after receiving the complaint and nabbed Gora when he was targeting another victim. Kindi, the co-accused, fled under the cover of darkness.

Though the police are yet to ascertain details of the accomplice of the main suspect, preliminary investigations revealed that Gora was booked under at least 13 criminal cases registered at Bhadaur, Rampura, Barnala, Longowal, Moga and Bathinda cities.

Gora is serving sentence in connection with a drug smuggling case and had been on parole for 54 days. The parole of the suspect will end on October 5.

