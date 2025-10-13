DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Out-patient services suspended from today

Out-patient services suspended from today

Vet students’ protest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:20 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University File.
Advertisement

The indefinite strike by the Veterinary Students’ Union of Ludhiana’s Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) entered its 18th day on Sunday, with interns continuing their peaceful protest at the university’s veterinary hospital.

Advertisement

The union stated that despite a meeting with the Principal Secretary (Finance) last week, no concrete solution had been achieved. In response, an official letter with prior intimation had been submitted regarding the suspension of OPD services to the Vice-Chancellors’ office on Saturday.

Advertisement

The students’ primary demand is an increase in the interns’ stipend from Rs 15,000 to Rs 24,310, pointing out that stipends in neighbouring states are significantly higher. They also said that while the stipend was funded by the university and ICAR, the Punjab Government provided no contribution.

Advertisement

Additionally, the students raised concerns regarding postgraduate (MVSc) scholars, who receive no stipend at all.

Reaffirming their peaceful stance, the union expressed hope for a positive resolution but cautioned the agitation may intensify if no concrete action is taken soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts