Out-patient services suspended from today

The indefinite strike by the Veterinary Students’ Union of Ludhiana’s Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) entered its 18th day on Sunday, with interns continuing their peaceful protest at the university’s veterinary hospital.

The union stated that despite a meeting with the Principal Secretary (Finance) last week, no concrete solution had been achieved. In response, an official letter with prior intimation had been submitted regarding the suspension of OPD services to the Vice-Chancellors’ office on Saturday.

The students’ primary demand is an increase in the interns’ stipend from Rs 15,000 to Rs 24,310, pointing out that stipends in neighbouring states are significantly higher. They also said that while the stipend was funded by the university and ICAR, the Punjab Government provided no contribution.

Additionally, the students raised concerns regarding postgraduate (MVSc) scholars, who receive no stipend at all.

Reaffirming their peaceful stance, the union expressed hope for a positive resolution but cautioned the agitation may intensify if no concrete action is taken soon.