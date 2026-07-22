Outsourced data entry operators sans salaries for three months

Over 100 outsourced data entry operators working with the Municipal Corporation have been waiting for their salaries for the past three months, with dues from April to June still unpaid, and July also nearing its end.

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The employees alleged that despite not receiving their salaries, they have been performing various government assignments, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, drug survey, Census-related work and the Rs 10-lakh insurance scheme.

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The data entry operators, who are engaged through a private contractor, said they receive a monthly salary of around Rs 13,000. According to them, the delay has made it difficult to meet even basic household expenses while many are struggling to meet the daily cost of commuting to work.

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The employees claimed that under the agreement, salaries were supposed to be credited before 10th of every month. However, they alleged that payments had been regularly delayed over the past few years and, in many cases, salaries were released only after two or three months.

The operators said the problem started after the contractor, India Security, was awarded the contract in 2023. Since then, instead of floating a fresh tender, the Municipal Corporation has continued to extend the contract while employees have repeatedly faced delays in receiving their salaries.

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Despite the pending salaries, the employees said they had continued to discharge official duties without any interruption. “We are carrying out important government works but many of us do not even have enough money for buying fuel or other daily expenses. It has become difficult to manage our households,” one of the employees said.

Sources in the civic body said proposals to invite fresh tenders had already been placed before the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) but the contract was continued by giving extensions.

Responding to the issue, Jograj Singh Sandhu of India Security said bills had already been submitted to the Municipal Corporation and the payment process was underway.

“Cheques have been signed. The salaries are likely to be credited into accounts of the data entry operators by July 22 or 23. The delay occurred due to transfers of officials and their engagement in other official duties, which slowed the release of the payments,” he said.

The employees have urged the corporation to ensure timely release of salaries every month, saying repeated delays were affecting their financial stability and morale despite their continued contribution to government work.