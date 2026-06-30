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Home / Ludhiana / Over 1.2L kids administered polio drops in two days

Over 1.2L kids administered polio drops in two days

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Day II of pulse polio immunisation drive today
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The National Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign continued across the district on the second day as Health Department teams carried out intensive house-to-house visits to ensure that no eligible child was left behind. Around 1,20,046 children up to five years of age were administered life-saving polio vaccine across the district on Sunday

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and Monday.

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Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, Dr Ramandeep Kaur, said the overwhelming support of parents and the tireless efforts of Health Department teams have contributed immensely to the successful progress of the campaign. She appealed to parents whose children have not received polio drops so far to ensure that they receive the same. They were also urged to extend full cooperation to health teams visiting their houses so that no eligible child was left uncovered.

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District Immunisation Officer Harpreet Singh said the Health Department teams were conducting house-to-house visits in urban and rural areas to vaccinate children who missed the booth activity. He said the campaign was being closely monitored to ensure that the target of 100 per cent coverage was achieved.

Dr Ramandeep Kaur appreciated the dedicated services of vaccination teams, supervisors, ASHA workers, Anganwari workers, volunteers and officials from various departments who have been working tirelessly to make the campaign a success. She also thanked parents for their active participation and cooperation.

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