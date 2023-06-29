Over 1 lakh challans issued in 6 months for traffic violations in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 28

The city’s traffic police have launched a rigorous crackdown on violators of traffic rules, accompanied by an extensive drive to issue fines. Recent data reveals that over one lakh challans have been issued by the traffic police in the first half of the year.

According to a six-month report of the Police Department, it is evident that most challans were issued for wrong parking, closely followed by driving without a helmet.

While talking to Ludhiana Tribune here today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) (DCP) Varinder Singh Brar revealed that from January 1 to June 28, the traffic police issued a total of 1,08,069 challans for various violations. Among these, the most common violation observed by the traffic police was wrong parking, resulting in 27,282 challans to violators. The second highest number of violations related to driving without a helmet, with 22,075 challans issued for the offence.

DCP Brar stated that despite the traffic police conducting regular awareness programmes on public platforms to educate people about traffic rules, the problem of traffic violations persists. The traffic police will initiate another awareness campaign with the aim of encouraging individuals to wear helmets and refrain from wrong parking. Wrong parking is a significant contributor to traffic congestion on city roads, whereas driving without a helmet endangers one’s life.

While sharing the other details of the challans, the DCP said 6,029 challans were issued for unauthorised number plates, 4,101 for driving on the wrong side, 3,419 for triple riding, 3,412 for not wearing a seat belt and 3,268 for driving without a licence.

“In our special drive, we had also laid nakas outside schools, where 2,559 underage children were caught driving two- and four-wheelers. After the summer holidays in schools are over, the traffic police will continue to lay nakas outside the schools to keep the violators in check,” the DCP said.

Among other offences, 2,355 challans were issued for for using a mobile phone while driving, 2,135 for jumping the red light, 1,416 for dangerous driving, 1,300 for driving without a registration certificate and 1,107 for overspeeding.

“The police is in no mood to spare the offenders now,” Additional DCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma said. He said a substantial number of challans (954) for drunken driving have been issued in the first half of the year. To address this serious issue, the traffic police will take proactive measures by setting up checkpoints on accident-prone roads to apprehend individuals violating rules. Awareness drives will also be launched to motivate people to avoid drunken driving, which not only endangers the driver’s own life, but also puts the lives of the others in danger.