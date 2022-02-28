Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, February 27
A pulse polio campaign was started in the district today and on the first day, 1,41,152 children were administered polio drops.
The campaign kick-started with District Immunisation Officer Manisha Khanna giving polio drops to the children in the age group of 0 to five years. A poster of the Health Department was launched by Civil Surgeon SP Singh and announcements regarding the campaign were also made through loudspeakers. The campaign will continue for five days.
The department has a target of covering 4,79,903 children and 2,760 teams have been formed and 506 supervisors have been appointed for the same. From Monday, teams will be going door-to-door for administering polio drops.
The Civil Surgeon appealed to all parents to ensure that their children in the age group of 0 to five years should be administered polio drops. He also directed the department to ensure that no child in 0 to 5 years age-group is left out.
