Over 100 appear for selection trials

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 10

Over a 100 players (boys and girls) attended the two-day selection trials, conducted by the Sports Authority of India Training Centre (STC), Ludhiana for three sports disciplines, including athletics, judo and handball for boys (residential and non-residential) and judo for girls under non-residential scheme for the session 2023-24 here at the ground, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium.

Rakesh Kumar Solanki, in-charge of the centre said players between 12 to 18 years of age as on October 10, 2023 were eligible for trials.

A team of STC coaches comprising Rakesh Kumar Solanki, Jasbir Singh, Sonia and Suresh Kumar conducted specific skill tests such as 30 meter flying run, standing vertical jump, 6x10 meter shuttle run, ball throw and 800 meter race to examine the athletes’ abilities. “Selected players will be provided facilities, including money for diet, boarding, sports kit, free education, insurance cover and competition exposure as per the guidelines of the Sports Authority of India under Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,” said Solanki.