Over 100 aspirants attend selection trials

Ludhiana, November 14
Over 100 players attended selection trials in handball and athletics, conducted by the Sports Authority of India Training Centre (STC), here on Monday. The STC is organising two-day trials in judo, athletics and handball
disciplines to select talented players under the residential and day boarding schemes.
The selection panel headed by the STC in-charge, Jasbir Singh with Kulwinder Kaur, Rakesh Kumar, Sonia and Kiran as its members, watched these players to ascertain their speed, strength, endurance, flexibility and agility.
Madhav Kamble, Assistant Director, Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre, Zirakpur, was present there as a representative of the SAI authorities. Trials will also be held tomorrow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines
Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...