Over 100 aspirants attend selection trials

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 14

Over 100 players attended selection trials in handball and athletics, conducted by the Sports Authority of India Training Centre (STC), here on Monday. The STC is organising two-day trials in judo, athletics and handball

disciplines to select talented players under the residential and day boarding schemes.

The selection panel headed by the STC in-charge, Jasbir Singh with Kulwinder Kaur, Rakesh Kumar, Sonia and Kiran as its members, watched these players to ascertain their speed, strength, endurance, flexibility and agility.

Madhav Kamble, Assistant Director, Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre, Zirakpur, was present there as a representative of the SAI authorities. Trials will also be held tomorrow.