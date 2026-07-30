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Home / Ludhiana / Over 100 elderly people regain sight after free surgeries in Ludhiana

Over 100 elderly people regain sight after free surgeries in Ludhiana

Patients identified during eye screening camps in Guru Har Sahai and Jalalabad

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Beneficiaries of Project Roshani, an initiative by the DMCH and Seva Canada.
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More than 100 elderly people have regained eyesight after free cataract surgeries at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here under Project Roshani.

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The project comes as a major relief for many who had accepted poor vision as a “part of life”. Unable to afford treatment or find someone to accompany them to a hospital, they had resigned themselves to blindness.

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Project Roshani, an initiative by the Department of Ophthalmology, DMCH, and Seva Canada, identified patients during eye screening camps held in Guru Har Sahai and Jalalabad. Patients with cataract were transported to DMCH for free and surgeries were performed without any charges. The doctors later followed up in their hometowns, ensuring complete postoperative care without repeated travel.

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The happiness of the patients was evident when their eye patches were removed. An elderly woman broke down in tears, saying she could see colours clearly after years. Several beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the DMCH, and said they had lived with poor vision for years because they had no one to bring them to a tertiary care hospital for treatment.

The programme was led by Dr Priyanka Arora, professor, Department of Ophthalmology, and lead, Project Roshani. Cataract surgeries were performed by Dr Arora and Dr Ritesh Verma.

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Dr Arora said cataract is one of the leading causes of avoidable blindness among the elderly, especially in rural and border areas. “Through Project Roshani, we are ensuring patients receive surgery and get complete follow-up care. Restoring sight means restoring independence and dignity,” she added.

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