Over 100 saplings planted in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

The internal quality assurance cell of the Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC) in collaboration with the beautification committee, organised a plantation drive on Monday under the guidance of director Prof Arti Puri.

The event was convened by Dr Meera Nagpal, in-charge, beautification committee, and Dr Pooja Sikka, IQAC coordinator. Teaching and non-teaching staff and students participated in the event.

Dr Meera Nagpal said over 100 saplings were planted during the drive today.

“The purpose of the plantation drive is to promote and protect the green cover at the PURC, Ludhiana, as part of the green initiative. Students participated in the drive and pledged to spread awareness about growing more trees. A little effort made by each of us can make a huge difference to the overall environment of the earth”, she said. The event was supported by Subhash Sondhi, president and founder, Jeev Jantu Paryavaran Sambhal Samiti. —