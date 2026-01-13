DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Over 100 women finish training at stitching centre

Over 100 women finish training at stitching centre

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 10:36 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A trainee being felicitated in Ahmedgarh on Monday.
Advertisement

More than 100 women finished their training and were handed over their certificates on Monday at the Bankey Bihari Charitable Sticking and Computer Center in Ahmedgarh, said officials.

Advertisement

They vowed to use their knowledge and skills for improving the economic status of their families.

Advertisement

An oath was taken in response to a call made by Arshia Oswal, assistant general manager, Shreyans Industries Limited, during the concluding session of annual function of the centre.

Advertisement

“We can impart training and skills, but the efforts and investment made by all stakeholders, including you, will be useless till this knowledge is used for productive purposes,” said Oswal.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts