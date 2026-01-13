Over 100 women finish training at stitching centre

More than 100 women finished their training and were handed over their certificates on Monday at the Bankey Bihari Charitable Sticking and Computer Center in Ahmedgarh, said officials.

They vowed to use their knowledge and skills for improving the economic status of their families.

An oath was taken in response to a call made by Arshia Oswal, assistant general manager, Shreyans Industries Limited, during the concluding session of annual function of the centre.

“We can impart training and skills, but the efforts and investment made by all stakeholders, including you, will be useless till this knowledge is used for productive purposes,” said Oswal.