Over 15 booked on attempt to murder charge

Ludhiana, April 29
Following a collision between a car and a motorcycle, over 15 persons have been booked for allegedly attacking the car driver and his brother. An attempt to murder case has been registered against them. They have been identified as Preetam Singh, Harman Singh, Jasdeep, Sagar and 15 unidentified persons.
Complainant Gurpreet Singh of Lohara alleged that he, along with Baljeet Singh, had gone to buy something when Preetam and his aide, who were riding a bike, rammed into his car. He had told them to ride the motorcycle carefully and then left the place.
“When we returned home, the suspects armed with weapons reached our home and attacked my brother Manpreet. They also thrashed us and fled the scene,” he said.
