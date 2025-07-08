DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Over 160 students awarded degrees at PAU convocation

Over 160 students awarded degrees at PAU convocation

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:12 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
More than 160 students of BSc Agriculture (Hons), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc Biotechnology (Hons), BTech Biotechnology and BTech (Food Technology) were awarded degrees, gold medals, merit certificates, academic rolls of honour and prizes at the convocation and prize distribution function of the College of Agriculture, held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, graced the occasion and presented the degrees and prizes to the recipients.

In his convocation address, the chief guest Dr Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director General (Agriculture Extension), ICAR, congratulated the graduates who received degrees, gold medals, prizes and awards. “You are fortunate to have been educated at PAU, an epitome of academic excellence and innovation; a powerful force that has transformed Indian agriculture through high-yielding crop varieties, cutting-edge farm machinery and sustainable farming practices,” he observed.

Further, he stated, “Convocation is not the end, it is the beginning of a new innings. I have three messages for the students – evaluate yourself and identify your strengths and weaknesses; all human beings are humans – identify your goals and work with single-minded devotion towards them; and work hard to achieve the desired results. Stay grounded and try again and again till you achieve your goals.”

Elaborating further, Dr Singh praised PAU for promoting diversification via high-value crops and intelligent marketing systems, as well as introducing initiatives like the School of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture, thus bringing cutting-edge technology and innovation right to the heart of farming.

Dr CS Aulakh, Dean, College of Agriculture, while presenting the report of the college’s key accomplishments, said, “The college has produced 8,901 graduates, 5,207 Masters and 1,768 Doctorates till date.” The college has played a pivotal role in disseminating knowledge and skills to the scientific community and farmers and in ushering in the Green Revolution, he remarked, while reminding the students of the inspiring motto, “Learn to Live and Serve.”

