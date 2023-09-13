Over 1K held on robbery, theft, snatching charges in 9 months

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 12

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has arrested 1,174 persons in snatching, robbery and theft incidents this year. The police have also recovered five illicit pistols, 137 sharp-edged weapons besides cash and valuables worth Rs 14.75 crore from their possession.

According to the official data, the Ludhiana police registered 873 cases of robbery, snatching and thefts and arrested 1,174 accused from January 1 to September 11 this year. Of these, 576 have been arrested in snatching incidents, 56 on the charges of robbery and 542 on theft charges.

The police have recovered cash amounting to Rs 7.19 crore from the possession of these accused. In a major recovery, the police had recovered Rs 7.14 crore from the robbers who had struck at a cash management company while Rs 4.75 lakh was seized from other suspects.

Drug cases: 431 Arrests: 573 Drug money: Rs 28.13 lakh

Data further reveals that the police have recovered 667 vehicles and 1,382 mobile phones. Among these recoveries, 253 vehicles and 1,012 mobile phones were recovered from suspected snatchers, 20 vehicles and 22 phones were recovered from suspected robbers while 394 vehicles and 348 phones were recovered from suspected thieves. The approximate value of these recoveries is Rs 7.56 crore.

The police have returned 232 mobile phones to their owners so far and are trying to trace the owners of the remaining phones, said Additional DCP Suhail Qasim Mir.

Police sources said that many arrested snatchers had turned out to be drug addicts, who used to sell stolen mobile phones and other valuables to buy drugs.